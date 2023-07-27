Parliament News: LS, RS Adjourned Till Friday; I.ND.I.A. Parties' Parl Floor Leaders to Hold Meet

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amidst loud sloganeering by opposition MPs, Lok Sabha was adjourned today to meet again on July 28. A day after Speaker accepted the no-confidence motion notice, all MPs belonging to Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc were seen in black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue. All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said.
Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for today amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs over the Manipur issue. The session will resume in both houses at 11:00 am on July 28.
I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties’ parliament floor leaders are set to meet in the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House on July 28.
“How will they even see the black colour of protest when their (BJP) hearts are black? Dr Manmohan Singh during his tenure as PM used to answer questions every week. Today, they (BJP) think of Manipur which is an integral part of India as if it is Pakistan," said Congress MP Randeep Surjewala.
Amidst ruckus in the parliament over the Manipur violence, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the ruling BJP and said,"Why is it that the word Manipur is inimical to the BJP and the Modi government? Is Manipur not part of India?"
Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Cinematograph (Amendment ) Bill 2023 aimed to curb the menace of film piracy, revamp age-based certification given by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as well as maintain uniformity in the categorisation of films and content across platforms.
“The way Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, it has exposed the Congress in front of people of the country. The government is ready to discuss in detail Manipur issue in the Parliament. However, Congress and other opposition parties are not letting the House function and running away from discussion (on Manipur)," said BJP leader Jagdambika Pal.
NDA MPs raised an objection over opposition MPs’ uproar during EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s statement in the House.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “They have moved a No Confidence Motion which is under the cognisance of the Speaker. There is a 10-day window. Whenever the Speaker decides, Govt is ready. We have the numbers. People trust us & PM Modi not them."
“Black clothes are worn only in mourning. With the birth of this newly formed party, someone must have gone to heaven, that’s why they have come wearing black clothes. People of all religions are equal for the government, there is a need to make a law for this. Some people are born to oppose. Does anyone have any objection to the government treating everyone equally?" said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday.
The Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha persist with sloganeering as House resumes
The chair permits Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak, but Piyush Goyal objects, stating that they will not allow them to speak as the focus should be on listening to Jai Shankar.
After Rajya Sabha witnessed loud sloganeering by Opposition and BJP MPs on Thursday, Lok Sabha also resumed at 2 pm to “India-India" slogans by the opposition bloc.
BJP MPs also chanted “Modi Modi" slogans in Lok Sabha in response.
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha hit out at the BJP for its failure in curbing the ongoing violence in Manipur. In a press release, Chadha said that the state is facing turmoil while the Modi government is consistently failing to fulfil its constitutional obligations to restore peace.
On Thursday, MPs belonging to the INDIA alliance wore black clothes in parliament to condemn the Manipur violence. “Raghav Chadha emphasised that the gesture was a symbolic protest to show solidarity with the people of Manipur during this distressing time," the press release said.
National Conference leader and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah extended support to ‘INDIA’ alliance’s protest in Parliament against government over Manipur issue today, tweeted AAP leader Sanjay Singh who has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining Monsoon Session.
Here’s what Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Harbhajan Singh said on the sloganeering by Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha today.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi giving political speeches and campaigning in Rajasthan but cannot come to the House for half an hour and make a statement.
“The House is functioning. We are demanding that the PM come there and make a statement. But he is giving political speeches and campaigning in Rajasthan. When he can go there, can’t he come to the House for half an hour and make a statement? It means that has no interest, no faith in democracy. He doesn’t want to protect democracy and the constitution. He is disrespecting the Parliament…," Kharge said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Rajya Sabha speech on India’s foreign policy was interrupted by loud sloganeering by the Opposition which has been seeking PM Modi’s response on Manipur crisis.
Speaking to media after his speech, Jaishankar said Opposition’s conduct today should be looked into, adding that politics should be when it comes to national interest, politics should be set aside and it should be appreciated.
Following EAM Jaishankar’s statement on the latest developments in India’s Foreign Policy, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, addressed the black clothes worn by Opposition MPs.
Goyal expressed his disappointment, saying, “It is unfortunate that politics is being played even on such a serious matter. This is a question of India’s honor, an issue concerning India’s emerging image on the global stage. Those wearing black clothes fail to grasp the growing strength of our country. Their past, present, and future may appear dark, but we remain hopeful that light will shine upon their lives as well."
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering in the House by Opposition MPs. They are demanding discussion on Manipur issue in the presence of PM Modi.
Opposition’s ‘INDIA’ alliance MPs chanted “INDIA-INDIA" and “Manipur-Manipur" slogans among others as EAM Jaishankar made a statement on the latest developments in India’s Foreign Policy. NDA MPs also shouted “Modi-Modi" slogans in response.
As Opposition shouted ‘Manipur-Manipur’ and ‘India-India’ slogans, BJP’s MPs responded with ‘Modi-Modi’ slogans as EAMJaishankar addressed Rajya Sabha over India’s foreign policy.
Opposition leaders are raising ‘Manipur-Manipur’ slogans between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s speech in Rajya Sabha.
Jaishankar is addressing Rajya Sabha on the latest developments in India’s foreign policy.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the black clothes of the Opposition leaders were against the “arrogance of the PM", adding that Prime Minister is rubbing salt to the wounds of the people of Manipur.
“PM is rubbing salt to the wounds of the people of Manipur. At a time when we are saying that he should go to Manipur and work in the interest of national security, he is giving speeches here. For the first time in India’s history, we have a PM who is busy giving speeches when a corner of the country is burning…Our black clothes are against the arrogance of the PM. When the country is burning and Manipur is divided, he is bothered only about his own image…," Gogoi said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that there first should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other. After that, they can talk about people’s confidence in PM Modi, he said.
“PM Modi had said that they (Opposition) can bring No Confidence Motion in 2023 once again. They have come prepared. But there is a little divide there. Congress party, as per its usual attitude, did not consult the other Opposition parties. First, there should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other. After that, they can talk about people’s confidence in PM Modi. People showed this in 2014, 2019 and even in 2024, they will show the credibility of PM Modi. Moving No Confidence Motion and wearing black clothes will serve no purpose…" Joshi said.
Opposition MPs were dressed in black in protest against the government over the Manipur issue. Opposition held a meeting on Thursday morning.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has filed suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur due to the failure of central and state government.