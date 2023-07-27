Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Parliament News: LS, RS Adjourned Till Friday; I.ND.I.A. Parties' Parl Floor Leaders to Hold Meet

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: A no-confidence motion against the government by the Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 00:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amidst loud sloganeering by opposition MPs, Lok Sabha was adjourned today to meet again on July 28. A day after Speaker accepted the no-confidence motion notice, all MPs belonging to Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc were seen in black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue. All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said.

Jul 27, 2023 18:31 IST

Both House Adjourned for Today, To Resume Tomorrow

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for today amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs over the Manipur issue. The session will resume in both houses at 11:00 am on July 28.

Jul 27, 2023 17:53 IST

I.ND.I.A. Alliance Parties' Parliament Floor Leaders to Meet In Mallikarjun Kharge's Chamber Tomorrow

I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties’ parliament floor leaders are set to meet in the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House on July 28.

Jul 27, 2023 17:42 IST

'BJP Can't See Black of Protest as Their Hearts Are Black' : Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

“How will they even see the black colour of protest when their (BJP) hearts are black? Dr Manmohan Singh during his tenure as PM used to answer questions every week. Today, they (BJP) think of Manipur which is an integral part of India as if it is Pakistan," said Congress MP Randeep Surjewala.

Jul 27, 2023 16:55 IST

'Is Manipur Not Part of India?' Says Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala

Amidst ruckus in the parliament over the Manipur violence, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the ruling BJP and said,"Why is it that the word Manipur is inimical to the BJP and the Modi government? Is Manipur not part of India?"

Lok Sabha was adjourned today amid sloganeering by opposition MPs on the Manipur issue.

Jul 27, 2023 16:42 IST

Rajya Sabha Passes Cinematograph (Amendment ) Bill 2023

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Cinematograph (Amendment ) Bill 2023 aimed to curb the menace of film piracy, revamp age-based certification given by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as well as maintain uniformity in the categorisation of films and content across platforms.

Jul 27, 2023 16:21 IST

Lok Sabha Adjourned for Today Amid Sloganeering by Oppn MPs

Lok Sabha was adjourned today amid sloganeering by opposition MPs to meet again on July 28 at 11:00 am.

Jul 27, 2023 15:51 IST

Lok Sabha Adjourned to Meet Again on July 28

Lok Sabha was adjourned today to meet again on July 28 at 11:00 am.

Jul 27, 2023 15:50 IST

Oppn is Running Away from Discussion on Manipur': BJP Leader Jagdambika Pal

“The way Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, it has exposed the Congress in front of people of the country. The government is ready to discuss in detail Manipur issue in the Parliament. However, Congress and other opposition parties are not letting the House function and running away from discussion (on Manipur)," said BJP leader Jagdambika Pal.

Jul 27, 2023 15:42 IST

NDA MPs Raise Objection on Ruckus Created by Oppn MPs' During EAM S Jaishankar's Statement

NDA MPs raised an objection over opposition MPs’ uproar during EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s statement in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “They have moved a No Confidence Motion which is under the cognisance of the Speaker. There is a 10-day window. Whenever the Speaker decides, Govt is ready. We have the numbers. People trust us & PM Modi not them."

Jul 27, 2023 15:39 IST

'Black Clothes are Worn in Mourning...': Haryana Home Minister Takes a Jibe on I.N.D.I.A Members Wearing Black

“Black clothes are worn only in mourning. With the birth of this newly formed party, someone must have gone to heaven, that’s why they have come wearing black clothes. People of all religions are equal for the government, there is a need to make a law for this. Some people are born to oppose. Does anyone have any objection to the government treating everyone equally?" said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday.

Jul 27, 2023 15:15 IST

Lok Sabha Resumes Amid Oppn Solageering

The Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha persist with sloganeering as House resumes

Jul 27, 2023 14:45 IST

BJP Objects to Adhir Ranjan Speaking in the House

The chair permits Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak, but Piyush Goyal objects, stating that they will not allow them to speak as the focus should be on listening to Jai Shankar.

Jul 27, 2023 14:28 IST

After RS Sloganeering, Lok Sabha Resumes to Loud Slogans By Oppn

After Rajya Sabha witnessed loud sloganeering by Opposition and BJP MPs on Thursday, Lok Sabha also resumed at 2 pm to “India-India" slogans by the opposition bloc.

BJP MPs also chanted “Modi Modi" slogans in Lok Sabha in response.

Jul 27, 2023 14:12 IST

'Symbolic Protest': AAP on Opposition MPs Wearing Black to Parliament

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha hit out at the BJP for its failure in curbing the ongoing violence in Manipur. In a press release, Chadha said that the state is facing turmoil while the Modi government is consistently failing to fulfil its constitutional obligations to restore peace.

On Thursday, MPs belonging to the INDIA alliance wore black clothes in parliament to condemn the Manipur violence. “Raghav Chadha emphasised that the gesture was a symbolic protest to show solidarity with the people of Manipur during this distressing time," the press release said.

Jul 27, 2023 14:00 IST

NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Extends Support to 'INDIA' Alliance

National Conference leader and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah extended support to ‘INDIA’ alliance’s protest in Parliament against government over Manipur issue today, tweeted AAP leader Sanjay Singh who has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining Monsoon Session.

 

Jul 27, 2023 13:54 IST

Watch | What AAP MP Harbhajan SIngh Said On Opposition's Sloganeering in RS

Here’s what Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Harbhajan Singh said on the sloganeering by Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha today.

 

Jul 27, 2023 13:18 IST

'We're Demanding Statement Here, But PM Speaking in Rajasthan': Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi giving political speeches and campaigning in Rajasthan but cannot come to the House for half an hour and make a statement.

“The House is functioning. We are demanding that the PM come there and make a statement. But he is giving political speeches and campaigning in Rajasthan. When he can go there, can’t he come to the House for half an hour and make a statement? It means that has no interest, no faith in democracy. He doesn’t want to protect democracy and the constitution. He is disrespecting the Parliament…," Kharge said.

 

Jul 27, 2023 12:25 IST

Set Politics Aside When It Comes to National Interest, Says Jaishankar After Sloganeering By Oppn

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Rajya Sabha speech on India’s foreign policy was interrupted by loud sloganeering by the Opposition which has been seeking PM Modi’s response on Manipur crisis.

Speaking to media after his speech, Jaishankar said Opposition’s conduct today should be looked into, adding that politics should be when it comes to national interest, politics should be set aside and it should be appreciated.

LISTEN IN:

 

Jul 27, 2023 11:57 IST

Piyush Goyal on Opposition's Black Dress

Following EAM Jaishankar’s statement on the latest developments in India’s Foreign Policy, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, addressed the black clothes worn by Opposition MPs.

Goyal expressed his disappointment, saying, “It is unfortunate that politics is being played even on such a serious matter. This is a question of India’s honor, an issue concerning India’s emerging image on the global stage. Those wearing black clothes fail to grasp the growing strength of our country. Their past, present, and future may appear dark, but we remain hopeful that light will shine upon their lives as well."

Jul 27, 2023 11:49 IST

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Sloganeering

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering in the House by Opposition MPs. They are demanding discussion on Manipur issue in the presence of PM Modi.

Jul 27, 2023 11:34 IST

'INDIA-INDIA' vs 'Modi-Modi' Slogans In Rajya Sabha

Opposition’s ‘INDIA’ alliance MPs chanted “INDIA-INDIA" and “Manipur-Manipur" slogans among others as EAM Jaishankar made a statement on the latest developments in India’s Foreign Policy. NDA MPs also shouted “Modi-Modi" slogans in response.

WATCH HERE:

 

Jul 27, 2023 11:23 IST

Slogan War in Rajya Sabha Amid Jaishankar's Speech

As Opposition shouted ‘Manipur-Manipur’ and ‘India-India’ slogans, BJP’s MPs responded with ‘Modi-Modi’ slogans as EAMJaishankar addressed Rajya Sabha over India’s foreign policy.

Jul 27, 2023 11:15 IST

Jaishankar is addressing Rajya Sabha on the latest developments in India’s foreign policy.

Jul 27, 2023 11:12 IST

Sloganeering Amid Jaishankar's RS Speech

Jaishankar Addressing Rajya Sabha

'Our Black Clothes Are Against Arrogance of PM...': Congress's Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the black clothes of the Opposition leaders were against the “arrogance of the PM", adding that Prime Minister is rubbing salt to the wounds of the people of Manipur.

“PM is rubbing salt to the wounds of the people of Manipur. At a time when we are saying that he should go to Manipur and work in the interest of national security, he is giving speeches here. For the first time in India’s history, we have a PM who is busy giving speeches when a corner of the country is burning…Our black clothes are against the arrogance of the PM. When the country is burning and Manipur is divided, he is bothered only about his own image…," Gogoi said.

 

Jul 27, 2023 11:03 IST

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin

'First, There Should Be Confidence Among Opposition Parties...' BJP's Swipe On No-Trust Motion

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that there first should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other. After that, they can talk about people’s confidence in PM Modi, he said.

“PM Modi had said that they (Opposition) can bring No Confidence Motion in 2023 once again. They have come prepared. But there is a little divide there. Congress party, as per its usual attitude, did not consult the other Opposition parties. First, there should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other. After that, they can talk about people’s confidence in PM Modi. People showed this in 2014, 2019 and even in 2024, they will show the credibility of PM Modi. Moving No Confidence Motion and wearing black clothes will serve no purpose…" Joshi said.

Jul 27, 2023 10:42 IST

WATCH | Opposition Dressed In All Black

Opposition MPs were dressed in black in protest against the government over the Manipur issue. Opposition held a meeting on Thursday morning.

Jul 27, 2023 10:38 IST

Parliament LIVE: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Notice Over Manipur Issue

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has filed suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur due to the failure of central and state government.

Read more

 A no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by LS Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

