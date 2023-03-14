Home / India / Parliament LIVE: Day After Ruckus Over Rahul Gandhi's UK Remarks, 2nd Part of Budget Session to Resume Today
Parliament LIVE: Day After Ruckus Over Rahul Gandhi's UK Remarks, 2nd Part of Budget Session to Resume Today

Parliament LIVE: Opposition parties are gearing up to corner the government on issues such as alleged misuse of probe agencies to target their leaders, allegations against the Adani Group, border standoff with China, price rise and unemployment

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 07:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2023 07:53 IST

Modi Govt Presented Rahul Gandhi's Speech in Their Own Way, Alleges Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Modi government itself is crushing democracy.

Mar 14, 2023 07:32 IST

Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi for His London Remarks

On Monday, as soon as proceedings began in Lok Sabha, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stood up, and said Gandhi has tried to “defame" India in London through his remarks on Indian democracy.

Mar 14, 2023 07:30 IST

BJP Does Not Want JPC to Investigate Adani Case: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that adjournment of both houses was a strategy (of the central government).

Mar 14, 2023 07:28 IST

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 11 am Today

On Monday, proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday. They will resume and BJP and Congress are expected to yet again lock horns over Rahul Gandhi’s London remarks.

Mar 14, 2023 07:26 IST

Oppn Leaders to Meet at 10 am Ahead of Parliament Proceedings

The opposition leaders will meet at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s office in the Parliament complex at around 10 am. A similar meeting took place on Monday as well.

Parliament LIVE: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned amid a ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “anti-India” London remarks, proceedings under the second part of the Budget session are expected to resume on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am on March 14, and this phase of the Budget session will continue till April 6.

On Monday, as soon as proceedings began in Lok Sabha, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stood up, and said Gandhi has tried to “defame” India in London through his remarks on Indian democracy.

Similarly, the issue was raised by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha. “He (Rahul) insulted the Parliament and defamed India on foreign soil. He should apologize,” Goyal said. During his recent London visit, Gandhi had alleged that microphones are turned off when opposition leaders speak.

Earlier, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had also called Gandhi out for his remarks, where he had said that microphones were switched off whenever opposition parties spoke during the assembly sessions.

Dhankhar hit back saying this only happened during an emergency when Congress was in power. Meanwhile, opposition leaders met the VP and told him he must allow discussion on all topics including the Adani-Hindenburg report.

The Congress on Monday posed fresh questions about Vinod Adani’s alleged network of shell companies engaged in “opaque” financial transactions and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his “drumbeaters” to get Parliament adjourned so that the demand for JPC into the Adani issue is not raised.

The Opposition has been persistent in its attack on the government, weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, on the conglomerate.

Opposition parties are gearing up to corner the government on issues such as alleged misuse of probe agencies to target their leaders, allegations against the Adani Group, border standoff with China, price rise and unemployment.

