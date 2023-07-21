Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: LS Adjourned Amid Calls For CM Biren Singh's Removal

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 15:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chada on Friday said that he raised the Delhi Ordinance issue in the upper house of the parliament.
“In the Rajya Sabha today, we raised the issue of Delhi ordinance. We demanded that it be withdrawn and there is no significance to it. It is against democracy and the govt should withdraw it. We are hopeful that the Chairman will listen to our demand," Chadha said.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, “Whenever Congress comes to power, it makes all attempts to suppress democracy. In Karnataka, the suspension of more than 15 MLAs by the Speaker is unconstitutional and anti-democracy. All Opposition MLAs were raising a serious matter. There is Congress Govt in Karnataka and a meeting of the Opposition was going on there over the issue of more than 50 senior IAS Officers being deployed as organisers at the Opposition meeting. This is breaking all established protocols. We raised this issue and questioned the Govt. But the Speaker suspended more than 15 MLAs. Congress party does not like discussions in democracy whether it is in Parliament or Assembly."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday spoke on Manipur’s viral video. He said, “I had raised the question in the parliament but wasn’t given a chance. Govt should discuss this issue and we demand PM Modi to release a statement. PM Modi made a statement outside the House, while he should have done that inside the House."
“Today all the parties in I.N.D.I.A demanded once more that the PM should make a statement on Manipur and the continuing tragedy since May 3, 2023. Inside both Houses, followed by a discussion. This was denied yet again and that’s the reason Rajya Sabha stands adjourned till 2:30 pm and Lok Sabha till Monday," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.
In Loksabha, I.N.D.I.A parties demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi appear in the parliament and address the Manipur situation.
According to the opposition, the government did not allow that to happen.
Amid the uproar in Lok Sabha over the Manipur situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Manipur incident is very serious and understanding the situation, PM himself has said that what happened in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame."
PM has assured that the strictest action will be taken over the incident. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur. I had said this in the All Party Meeting and I reiterate this in the Parliament that we want a discussion in the House over Manipur. But I see that there are a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation here so that the discussion on Manipur can’t take place. I am levelling allegations that this Opposition is not serious over Manipur as they should have been."
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said that the violence in Manipur has shaken the conscience of the country.
“The violence in Manipur has shaken our collective conscience. I request the central govt to wake up from their slumber and discuss the Manipur issue. The entire country wants to know what is happening in Manipur, what has the govt done?… We want that the discredited govt in Manipur to be sacked & President rule be imposed in the state."
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, amid uproar in the House over the Manipur issue, minutes after proceedings began on the second day of the Monsoon Session.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chaddha on Friday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss widespread violence and sexual assault on women in Manipur.
The BJP on Thursday questioned the timing of the surfacing of a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.
The ruling party said that a discussion on the situation in Manipur would have sent out a “meaningful and positive" message to the people of the violence-hit state but the opposition parties did not let it happen because they felt that incidents of “misbehaviour" with women in Congress-ruled states, as well as the violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections, may also come up.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said it is unfortunate that the opposition is looking at the Manipur incident “through a political lens and wants to politicise it".
“We have said we are ready for debate, but the opposition is running away from debate," he charged.
Rule 267 of the Upper House of Parliament is related to the suspension of rules. According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), under Rule 267, “Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being."
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday raised objections and said all the business of the House be suspended first and their notices for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 be taken up.
Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said, “The Congress and the rest of the opposition parties disrupted the House proceedings even though the government made it clear that it is ready for discussion."
“It became clear from the attitude of the opposition that they came, making up their mind, that they will not allow the House to function," he charged.
The BJP charged on Thursday that even though the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur, the opposition disrupted Parliament proceedings and did now allow the debate to take place, as it questioned the timing of the surfacing of a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.
The parliamentarians have been divided into 10 groups for separate meetings with him.
Some key bills likely to be introduced in the parliament this monsoon session include Data Protection Bill, National Research Foundation Bill, Jan Vishwas Bill, and Mediation Bill among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged parliamentarians to make full use of the Monsoon session of Parliament for extensive discussion on a host of bills the government plans to bring in the people’s interest.
Interacting with the media ahead of the session, the prime minister said the session is important in many ways because the bills being brought are directly related to the interests of the people.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: On the second day of the Monsoon Session, both houses of Parliament were adjourned within minutes of its proceedings beginning on Friday after the opposition created an uproar over Manipur violence.
Congress President and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the immediate removal of Manipur CM Biren Singh adding that PM Modi must come to the parliament and speak on the issue.
Meanwhile, PM Modi Modi urged parliamentarians to make full use of the Monsoon session of Parliament for extensive discussion on a host of bills.
As far as the working of the Monsoon session is concerned, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has listed 31 bills for the session which will have 17 sittings before it concludes on August 11