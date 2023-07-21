Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: LS Adjourned Amid Calls For CM Biren Singh's Removal

Amid the uproar in Lok Sabha over the Manipur situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Manipur incident is very serious and understanding the situation, PM himself has said that what happened in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame."

PM has assured that the strictest action will be taken over the incident. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur. I had said this in the All Party Meeting and I reiterate this in the Parliament that we want a discussion in the House over Manipur. But I see that there are a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation here so that the discussion on Manipur can’t take place. I am levelling allegations that this Opposition is not serious over Manipur as they should have been."