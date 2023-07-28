Parliament Session Updates: Both Houses Adjourned for the Day Amid Manipur Impasse

LJP national president Chirag Paswan expressed disappointment over the logjam in the Parliament over Opposition protest regarding demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Manipur situation in the House. “It has been 7-8 days since Parliament proceedings began. If a single round of discussion would have taken place so far, we would have reached some conclusion. If, after discussions, you do not find the government’s response satisfactory, you could have said that we need an answer from the PM and created a ruckus as much as you want," he said.