Parliament Session Updates: Both Houses Adjourned for the Day Amid Manipur Impasse

Curated By: Pritha Mallick
Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 00:08 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Session Updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid a logjam over the Manipur issue. Both the Houses witnessed slogan wars, with the Opposition raising “INDIA, INDIA” chants over the Manipur issue and the NDA members countering with “Modi, Modi” slogans. Before adjournment, the Rajya Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, while the Opposition party members were absent due to their earlier walkout over the Manipur violence issue.
According to information presented in Parliament on Friday, there has been a significant increase in the number of medical colleges and seats in the country. Before 2014, there were 387 medical colleges, and now, there are 704, marking an 82% increase. Similarly, the number of MBBS seats has risen from 51,348 to 1,07,948, representing a 110% increase. Additionally, the number of post-graduate (PG) medical seats has seen a remarkable increase of 117%, going from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 currently.
LJP national president Chirag Paswan expressed disappointment over the logjam in the Parliament over Opposition protest regarding demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Manipur situation in the House. “It has been 7-8 days since Parliament proceedings began. If a single round of discussion would have taken place so far, we would have reached some conclusion. If, after discussions, you do not find the government’s response satisfactory, you could have said that we need an answer from the PM and created a ruckus as much as you want," he said.
Lok Sabha proceedings also adjourned for the day amid ongoing logjam over the Manipur issue. The House will now meet on Monday, July 31.
“The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023" and “The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023" were passed in the Lok Sabha.
After the government introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha, which proposes the nomination of Kashmiri migrants and refugees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) in the state Assembly, Sikhs in the valley raise demands for two-seat reservations for non-migrant Kashmiri Sikhs.
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 is taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.
Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal listed the Delhi ordinance among the Bills that will be part of the government’s business to be taken up next week.
Lok Sabha proceedings resumed an hour after it was adjourned amid protests by Opposition members over the Manipur issue.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the day’s proceedings after a confrontation with TMC leader Derek O’Brien. Dhankhar had agreed to a short duration discussion on the issue, but O’Brien pressed for the motion that opposition parties had been seeking since the start of the Monsoon Session. O’Brien’s desk-thumping act was deemed as “theatrics" by Dhankhar, who urged members to show respect to the chair. As the discussion continued, the chairman decided to adjourn the proceedings for the day. The House will reconvene on Monday, July 31.
Shortly after Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon, Rajya Sabha session was adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss the Manipur situation. Rajya Sabha MPs Manoj Jha, Raghav Chadha, Ranjeet Ranjan, Syed Naseer Hussain, Jebi Mather, Dr. V Sivadasan, and Sandeep Pathak give a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation.
Shortly after the Parliament Monsoon session resumed, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm amid deadlock over the Manipur issue among the opposition.
A meeting of like-minded Opposition floor leaders is currently underway at the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore, commenting on the Centre transferring the case related to two women being paraded naked in Manipur to the CBI, said: “After the pressure by the INDIA opposition alliance inside and outside the Parliament, the government has started to act on the Manipur violence against women. We want the government to act quickly and in the correct manner. Let us not try to whitewash anything on Manipur."
“Since the PM is silent, a message from the Parliament should be conveyed that we are concerned about the people of Manipur and their pain. That message will reach the people when (opposition) MPs visit the state," said RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, referring to the visit of INDIA opposition alliance leaders to Manipur on July 29.
A parliamentary panel, led by BJP leader Jayant Sinha, recommended finalising the Bill on National Financial Information Registry (NFIR) after consulting all stakeholders and introducing it in Parliament promptly on Thursday. The passage of the Bill will establish a registry, consolidating financial information and facilitating financial inclusion, which is expected to boost the Indian economy’s growth. The Budget 2023-24 proposed setting up NFIR as a central repository of financial information to promote credit flow efficiency, financial inclusion, and stability.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “No bill is introduced in Parliament after a no-confidence motion is accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker, but we are seeing that several bills are introduced and passed in Parliament. I appeal to the Speaker that no legislative business should take place in Lok Sabha now." He added, “A delegation of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will visit Manipur with the hope of providing support and standing in solidarity with the people of Manipur. It is too little, too late to hand over the Manipur viral video case to the CBI after 85 days."
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Rajya Sabha that 8,330 Indian nationals are imprisoned in foreign countries, with the United Arab Emirates having the highest number at 1,611. Saudi Arabia follows with 1,461, Nepal with 1,222 and Qatar with 696. Indian nationals are lodged in prisons across 90 countries, and Indian missions and posts abroad actively pursue the release and repatriation of these individuals by coordinating with local authorities.
Outstanding dues of States to Generating Companies (Gencos) have been reduced by half within a year after implementing the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022, as per the Power Ministry’s statement on Thursday. The current outstanding dues stand at Rs. 61,025 crore, down from Rs. 1,20,540 crore in June last year. The timely payment of twelve Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) has contributed to this reduction. Union Minister RK Singh stated that distribution companies are also paying their current dues promptly to avoid regulations under the rule.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party MPs, protesting against his suspension, will now hold the agitation only during parliamentary proceedings, following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s suggestion. The protest will begin at 10 am and continue for the day until Parliament proceedings conclude. Singh has been protesting since his suspension on Monday, and disruptions have been ongoing in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since the Monsoon session began on July 20.
“As on 30th June, 2023, 1,612 projects are under construction across the country including in… Tamil Nadu, of which 674 projects are behind the original schedule, due to various reasons," Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The minister clarified that not all delayed projects face cost escalation and price escalation is payable based on contract conditions, known only upon actual project completion and final bill settlement. For delays caused by contractors, damages are imposed and no additional cost is incurred.
A Parliamentary panel on Thursday sought ex-ante evaluation to prevent monopolisation in digital markets. The government has set up a committee on digital competition law to explore the need for a separate law in this area. The panel also highlighted the significance of the Competition Commission of India’s Digital Market and Data Unit (DMDU) to address the unique characteristics of digital markets and ensure proper governance to prevent the rapid emergence of dominant players.
The YSR Congress Party has announced its support for the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and declared its intention to vote against the no-confidence motion brought forth by the opposition bloc INDIA. “How does bringing a no-confidence motion help the country? Trying to weaken the central government at this time of disturbance in Manipur and two hostile neighbours is not in the national interest," YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy said. “It is the time to work together not against each other. The YSRC Party shall support the government and vote against the motion," he said.
A heated exchange occurred in Lok Sabha on Thursday between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the Opposition’s disruption of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement on the government’s foreign policy. Following Jaishankar’s statement, Chowdhury attempted to raise a point of order, but Goyal objected, refusing to let the Congress leader speak in protest against the disruption of the External Affairs Minister’s statement.
The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill as well as a measure to repeal obsolete laws were passed in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote as Opposition members protested and raised slogans on the Manipur issue. The Bill aims to amend 183 provisions in 42 Acts, which fall under the administration of 19 ministries, to reduce the compliance burden on individuals and businesses. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that this ongoing process would support India’s economic growth. The Bill was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 22, 2022, and later referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a detailed summary of foreign engagements of the president, vice-president and the prime minister over the last four months amid loud sloganeering by the Opposition members who raised “INDIA, INDIA" and “Manipur, Manipur" slogans. NDA members countered with “Modi Modi" chants. The Opposition have persisted with their protests, demanding a statement from the prime minister on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, followed by a comprehensive discussion on the matter.
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, which includes provisions for punishing individuals making pirated copies of movies with up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to five per cent of the production cost of the film. The bill also introduces three age-based certifications under the ‘UA’ category, namely ‘UA 7+’, ‘UA 13+’, and ‘UA 16+’, while granting the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) the authority to issue a separate certificate for a film’s exhibition on television or other media. During the bill’s discussion, the opposition demanded a debate on the situation in Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic strife, and staged a walkout.
The Opposition alliance INDIA boycotted a Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Thursday, in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to address the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament. The BAC, chaired by the Vice President as an ex-officio member, comprises 11 members, including three MPs from the 26-member INDIA opposition front: Jairam Ramesh (Congress), Misa Bharti (RJD) and Derek O’Brien (TMC). BRS leader Keshav Rao also skipped the meeting.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will resume at 11 am today a day after both the Houses witnessed slogan wars. Opposition chanted “INDIA, INDIA" over Manipur issue to which NDA countered with “Modi, Modi" slogans. Rajya Sabha passed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill despite Opposition walkout while the Lok Sabha passes Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill amid protests.
Since the Monsoon session began on July 20, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have experienced daily disruptions. On Wednesday, the Congress, representing the INDIA alliance, moved a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government, aiming to compel PM Modi to address the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur, which has resulted in the deaths of over 160 people since May.