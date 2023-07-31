Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned for the Day Amid Ruckus Over Manipur;

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 23:43 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday as logjam continued over the Manipur violence issue. EAM S Jaishankar lambasted the Opposition over protests in the Parliament over the Manipur issue and said, “If you claim to be INDIA, and you are not ready to listen to Indian national interest, what kind of INDIA are you?” Cinematograph Amendment Bill, 2023, to curb film piracy was passed in Lok Sabha. The bill was already passed in the Rajya Sabha. The treasury bench is likely to introduce a bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance in the Lok Sabha this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament for a cluster meeting with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, or the Delhi services bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow.
INDIA parties floor leaders will meet tomorrow at 10 am in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in Parliament tomorrow to chalk out the strategy for the session.
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is set to lead the INDIA alliance floor leaders and a delegation of 21 MPs to meet the President of India. He has sought an appointment with the President to raise the Manipur issue.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha regarding the discussion on Manipur in the Parliament, said, “The government doesn’t want a discussion on Manipur. The monsoon session of Parliament started on 20th July and if there had been a discussion on Manipur on at least one of the past 11 working days, then legislative work could have been accomplished on the remaining days."
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said, “68 Members of Parliament have given notices for a discussion on Manipur, but the government is evading it. They (the government) desire a discussion, but one that should not last for more than an hour, and they intend to prevent the opposition from speaking during it. However, the Prime Minister will have to come to the House and speak on the issue"
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “The opposition doesn’t want to participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue. Today, when this issue was taken up in Parliament, the opposition ran away from the discussion. I am saddened by the behavior of the opposition. Manipur is just a political issue for them (Opposition). Today, it was proved that they were just shedding crocodile tears on the Manipur issue. If they genuinely cared, then they would have discussed it."
TMC MP Sushmita Dev said, “We (opposition parties’ MP) want the Prime Minister to speak in Parliament. The PM should at least be present there to listen to discussion on Manipur. Otherwise, it will be an insult to the people of Manipur."
EAM S Jaishankar lambasted the Opposition over protests in the Parliament over the Manipur issue, said, “If you claim to be INDIA, and you are not ready to listen to Indian national interest, what kind of INDIA are you?"
Following the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the Manipur issue, the Upper House was adjourned for the day. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “If they (Opposition) don’t want politics on Manipur, we are ready to discuss the issue."
TMC MP Derek O’Brien lashed at the BJP led government over the Manipur issue and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue in the Parliament. “Pandit (Jawahar Lal) Nehru came and spoke in Rajya Sabha on serious subjects and participated in debate. Atal Bihari Vajpayee came and discussed in Rajya Sabha. Dr Manmohan Singh also participated and even Rajiv Gandhi came and discussed Bofors in Rajya Sabha. We don’t want a two-hour discussion on Manipur. We want a full-fledged discussion under an emergency rule," he said.
Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Parliament regarding the Manipur issue, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha said: “The prime minister, who under Article 75 of the Constitution, is answerable to Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - should come inside Parliament and speak." Can he cite a reason for not coming to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha even when he is within the country. …Till when will he stop insulting the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This insult is not of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha but of India’s 130 crore people. What is it that he wants to hide," he asked.
Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the topmost priority in Parliament should be a comprehensive and detailed discussion on the Manipur situation, given the incidents of violence leading to loss of lives, and Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s acknowledgment of such occurrences in the state.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned til 11 a.m tomorrow.
The meeting also saw the presence of Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Syed Nasir Hussain.
Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal along with BJP MPs from the northeast region told ANI about the short duration discussion on Manipur.
He said “Again today, the opposition doesn’t want this discussion to take place. There must be some reason why they are running away from a discussion".
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3:30 PM.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued three line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July to 4th August.
The IUML Leader ET Muhammed Basheer said that they have briefed everyone about the ongoing situation in Manipur.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has presented the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha for its consideration and passage further to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
The Bill has been earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha proceedings has been adjourned till 2:30 p.m.
The members of Parliament who were a part of the Opposition INDIA and had gone to asses the Manipur situation briefed floor leaders of the grouping including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting also witnessed the presence of former Congress President Sonial Gandhi.
The proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has resumed.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the Ordinance Bill may be presented today, tomorrow or maybe later. He added that it will be passed in both Houses.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about the opposition’s No-Confidence Motion against the government. He said, “We have more than two-third majority in the House. It’s the prerogative of the Speaker when the discussion will be held, but that doesn’t mean all other affairs will be withheld".
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said that they will finalise the plan of action for (2024) Parliamentary elections.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that the MPs of the I.N.D.I.A bloc has been called for the meeting and they will explain the situation in Manipur.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the delegation who visited Manipur is going to brief what they saw there at the I.N.D.I.A. party leaders meeting.
As per sources,floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A parties are scheduled to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They will demand that the MPs delegation who visited Manipur should be allowed to speak in their respective House in order to tell the ground reality of Manipur.
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said that the opposition are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. He added that the government is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already spoilt 9 important days of the House.
The Bill was circulated on Saturday morning so technically today morning it completes 48 hours (as per norms) a must for any legislation to be introduced.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which is a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.
The opposition is incensed at the government’s approach of going ahead with its legislative agenda at a time when the Lok Sabha speaker has admitted the no-confidence motion. Congress MP Manish Tewari has claimed that all bills passed after the no-confidence motion was admitted in the Lok Sabha are “constitutionally suspect” and asserted that any substantive legislative business must succeed the outcome of the motion, not precede it.
Meanwhile, discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against the Narendra Modi government by the main opposition Congress, is likely to be initiated in Lok Sabha on August 2, sources aware of developments said.
They informed that the business advisory committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha under the chairmanship of Speaker Om Birla is expected to meet on Monday when the business for the week is to be finalised.
Amid the impasse in Parliament over the violence in Manipur and the opposition’s demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the House, Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that he was ready to respond to a discussion in Parliament on the matter.
The opposition turned down the offer following which they moved a no-confidence motion against the government as a last bid to make the prime minister speak on the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament.
The Lok Sabha has passed five bills after brief discussions as opposition members raised slogans demanding the prime minister’s statement on Manipur. The Rajya Sabha passed three bills, including the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, last week.
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha even as a notice for moving a no-confidence motion is pending before the House.
In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Inter-services Organisation (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing.
It has also listed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha, for approval in the Lok Sabha.
Besides, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha first before being brought to the Lok Sabha. The Mediation Bill, 2021 is also awaiting the nod of the Upper House.
The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Bill, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the Repealing and Amending Bill, The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, the National Dental Commission Bill and the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, which were passed by the Lok Sabha last week.
RSP member N K Premachandran, quoting from M N Kaul and SL Shakdher’s Practice and Procedure of Parliament, said: “When leave of the House to the moving of a motion has been granted, no substantive motion on policy matters needs to be brought before the House by the government till the motion of no-confidence has been disposed of.”
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dared the opposition to defeat the government bills on the floor of the House if they believe they have the numbers in the Lok Sabha.
“They have suddenly brought the no-confidence motion. Does that mean no government business should take place? If they have the numbers, they should defeat the bills on the floor of the House,” the minister said on Friday.