Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Govt to Bring Bill to Delhi Services in RS on Monday, Say Sources; Both Houses Adjourned

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: As calls grow to end deadlock in Parliament, Congress’ demand is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a “comprehensive” statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, the situation in the northeast is fragile and the repercussions of the Manipur violence seem to be spilling over to other states too. Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament.