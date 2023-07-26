Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Govt to Bring Bill to Delhi Services in RS on Monday, Say Sources; Both Houses Adjourned

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: As calls grow to end deadlock in Parliament, Congress’ demand is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a “comprehensive” statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, the situation in the northeast is fragile and the repercussions of the Manipur violence seem to be spilling over to other states too. Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament.
As many as 34,035 students have dropped out of various top-ranking higher education institutions in the country, with Other Backward Classes (OBC) topping the list at 25%, followed by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the Union education ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. READ MORE
The unemployment rate as per usual status in the age group 15 to 29 years in Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3 per cent between July 2020 and June 2021, the ministry of home affairs said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. READ MORE
Telecommunication and mobile internet services are still not available in 38,901 villages in India, as per data till March 2022, said minister of state for communications, Devusinh Chauhan in a reply to Lok Sabha. READ MORE
The bill to replace Delhi ordinance on control of services in the national capital will be brought in Rajya Sabha on Monday, top government source said.
Opposition parties plan to wear black bands in protest on the Manipur situation on Thursday.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow.
Members of the Rajya Sabha from the Northeast called on the Chairman of the House in Parliament today and requested for a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on issues in Manipur. They urged Members across all party lines to participate in the discussion.
Congress MPs were staging protest outside Parliament on Wednesday, demanding a Rs 20,000-crore special package for flood-hit Punjab.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the logjam in Parliament over Manipur issue.
“We have been urging the Prime Minister to come and speak in the Parliament but it seems that will hurt his prestige. We are committed to the people of this country and we will pay all price for it…Despite being in power for long, we know that records of the conduct of both the Ruling as well as Opposition sides are registered in the pages of history…," the letter reads.
The Opposition’s No-confidence motion against the government has been permitted by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.
The speaker stated: “I will hold discussions with leaders from all parties and inform you of the suitable time for the discussion on this motion."
Major Ruckus in both houses of the Parliament over Manipur issue with parliamentarians from both factions getting into a slogan war.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met AAP MP Sanjay Singh as she reached Parliament today.
Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Rajani Patil have been suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
While speaking in Rajya Sabha, MP Tiruchi Siva said the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition hold positions that command respect. He, however, added that during yesterday’s session, when leader the Opposition, Kharge, was speaking, he faced constant interruptions from the Leader of the House and later his mike was switched off.
Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday condemned the ruckus in Rajya Sabha. She said: “I am astonished to hear that one member of this house calls another member dhokhebaaz."
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus over the Manipur issue.
Congress MP K Suresh said they have enough numbers to move a no-confidence motion against the government.
“I.N.D.I.A partners unanimously decide to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. The government, Home Minister and Defence Minister are saying that we’re ready for the discussion in the House, but they are not making the atmosphere in the House for discussion. PM is not coming to the House and sitting every day in his chamber, meeting media and having BJP parliamentary party meetings…We have enough numbers to move a no-confidence motion against the government," news agency ANI quoted Congress MP K Suresh as saying.
As Opposition and BRS moved No Confidence Motions against government on the Manipur issue, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said these are just excuses as the government has already said it is ready for a discussion.
“Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur…Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses…," Meghwal said.
As Opposition files no-confidence motion, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said: “…Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation."
PM Modi arrives in parliament and meets his top ministers as Opposition files no-confidence motion.
BRS has moved a no confidence motion today on the Manipur issue. This is not part of the Opposition’s no-confidence motion and is a separate one but on the same issue.
“We have decided to do this because we want a discussion on Manipur. Doesn’t matter if we are part of ‘INDIA’, we too are Opposition we will move such motions for issue that we feel for," BRS leader Nageshwar Rao said.
“Two confidence motions against the government on the same issue… don’t call it not INDIA alliance or INDIA alliance. Focus should be on issue and not on who is part of what," Rao added
Parliament is the temple of democracy and parliamentary procedures the rites by which the will of the people is translated into practice. But the terms and jargon involved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha processes can be difficult to grasp.
The BRS party floor leader, Nageshwar Rao, has submitted an independent no-confidence motion to the speaker, focusing on the Manipur issue.
The Opposition’s no-confidence motion aims to compel PM Modi to directly address the Parliament regarding the prevailing violence in Manipur. Despite the BJP holding a significant majority, the opposition has chosen this motion as a strategic move to pressurize the government into holding a debate on the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha, with the expectation that the Prime Minister will personally address the matter.
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh.
The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last year.