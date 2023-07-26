Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Govt to Bring Bill to Delhi Services in RS on Monday, Say Sources; Both Houses Adjourned

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Govt to Bring Bill to Delhi Services in RS on Monday, Say Sources; Both Houses Adjourned

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: The Opposition around 9.20am moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the Manipur issue. Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require PM to make a "comprehensive" statement.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 23:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: As calls grow to end deadlock in Parliament, Congress’ demand is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a “comprehensive” statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, the situation in the northeast is fragile and the repercussions of the Manipur violence seem to be spilling over to other states too. Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament.

Jul 26, 2023 21:19 IST

​34,035 Students Dropped Out of Higher Edu Institutes; OBCs Top List at 25%: Edu Ministry in RS

As many as 34,035 students have dropped out of various top-ranking higher education institutions in the country, with Other Backward Classes (OBC) topping the list at 25%, followed by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the Union education ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. READ MORE

Jul 26, 2023 18:12 IST

Unemployment in J&K for Educated Youth in 15-29 Age Group 18.3% from June 2020 to July 2021: MHA to Parliament

The unemployment rate as per usual status in the age group 15 to 29 years in Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3 per cent between July 2020 and June 2021, the ministry of home affairs said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. READ MORE

Jul 26, 2023 18:04 IST

No Telecom, Internet Services in 38,901 Villages, Lok Sabha Told; Govt Shares Project Details on Full Coverage

Telecommunication and mobile internet services are still not available in 38,901 villages in India, as per data till March 2022, said minister of state for communications, Devusinh Chauhan in a reply to Lok Sabha. READ MORE

Jul 26, 2023 16:25 IST

Bill to Replace Delhi Ordinance on Control of Services to be Brought in RS on Monday

The bill to replace Delhi ordinance on control of services in the national capital will be brought in Rajya Sabha on Monday, top government source said.

Jul 26, 2023 16:04 IST

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Oppn Plans to Wear Black Bands in Protest on Manipur

Opposition parties plan to wear black bands in protest on the Manipur situation on Thursday.

Jul 26, 2023 15:55 IST

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow

Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow.

Jul 26, 2023 15:11 IST

RS Members from North East Requests Discussion in House Under Rule 176

Members of the Rajya Sabha from the Northeast called on the Chairman of the House in Parliament today and requested for a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on issues in Manipur. They urged Members across all party lines to participate in the discussion.

Jul 26, 2023 14:46 IST

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow

 

Jul 26, 2023 14:31 IST

Opposition Walks Out of RS

Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha over government’s stance on demand for discussion on Manipur issue.
Jul 26, 2023 13:42 IST

Congress MPs Protest Outside Parliament For Special Package to Flood-hit Punjab

Congress MPs were staging protest outside Parliament on Wednesday, demanding a Rs 20,000-crore special package for flood-hit Punjab.

 

Jul 26, 2023 13:20 IST

'We Have Been Urging...': Kharge in Letter to Shah Over Parliament Logjam

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the logjam in Parliament over Manipur issue.

“We have been urging the Prime Minister to come and speak in the Parliament but it seems that will hurt his prestige. We are committed to the people of this country and we will pay all price for it…Despite being in power for long, we know that records of the conduct of both the Ruling as well as Opposition sides are registered in the pages of history…," the letter reads.

Jul 26, 2023 12:21 IST

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm

 

Jul 26, 2023 12:11 IST

Speaker Gives Permission No-Confidence Motion; Date & Time Yet To Be Decided

The Opposition’s No-confidence motion against the government has been permitted by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.

The speaker stated: “I will hold discussions with leaders from all parties and inform you of the suitable time for the discussion on this motion."

Jul 26, 2023 11:52 IST

Major Ruckus in Both Houses Over Manipur Issue

Major Ruckus in both houses of the Parliament over Manipur issue with parliamentarians from both factions getting into a slogan war.

Jul 26, 2023 11:40 IST

Parliament LIVE: Sonia Gandhi Meets AAP's Sanjay Singh

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met AAP MP Sanjay Singh as she reached Parliament today.

Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Rajani Patil have been suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

 

Jul 26, 2023 11:34 IST

Kharge Speaking in Rajya Sabha

Jul 26, 2023 11:33 IST

MP Tiruchi Siva Speaks in RS

While speaking in Rajya Sabha, MP Tiruchi Siva said the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition hold positions that command respect. He, however, added that during yesterday’s session, when leader the Opposition, Kharge, was speaking, he faced constant interruptions from the Leader of the House and later his mike was switched off.

Jul 26, 2023 11:25 IST

'Shocked': Nirmala Sitharaman Condemns Ruckus in RS

Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday condemned the ruckus in Rajya Sabha. She said: “I am astonished to hear that one member of this house calls another member dhokhebaaz."

Jul 26, 2023 11:20 IST

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12pm

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus over the Manipur issue.

Jul 26, 2023 11:19 IST

Ruckus in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus over the Manipur issue.

Jul 26, 2023 11:18 IST

Congress on No Confidence Motion: 'We Have Enough Numbers...'

Congress MP K Suresh said they have enough numbers to move a no-confidence motion against the government.

“I.N.D.I.A partners unanimously decide to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. The government, Home Minister and Defence Minister are saying that we’re ready for the discussion in the House, but they are not making the atmosphere in the House for discussion. PM is not coming to the House and sitting every day in his chamber, meeting media and having BJP parliamentary party meetings…We have enough numbers to move a no-confidence motion against the government," news agency ANI quoted Congress MP K Suresh as saying.

Jul 26, 2023 10:57 IST

No-Confidence Motion: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Says These Are All Excuses

As Opposition and BRS moved No Confidence Motions against government on the Manipur issue, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said these are just excuses as the government has already said it is ready for a discussion.

“Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur…Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses…," Meghwal said.

 

Jul 26, 2023 10:46 IST

Govt Ready For Every Situation: Parliamentary Affairs MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal

As Opposition files no-confidence motion, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said: “…Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation."

Jul 26, 2023 10:39 IST

PM Arrives in Parliament, Meets Top Ministers

PM Modi arrives in parliament and meets his top ministers as Opposition files no-confidence motion.

Jul 26, 2023 10:27 IST

Govt Faces 2 No-Confidence Motions in Parliament, 1 By Congress, Another By BRS

BRS has moved a no confidence motion today on the Manipur issue. This is not part of the Opposition’s no-confidence motion and is a separate one but on the same issue.

“We have decided to do this because we want a discussion on Manipur. Doesn’t matter if we are part of ‘INDIA’, we too are Opposition we will move such motions for issue that we feel for," BRS leader Nageshwar Rao said.

“Two confidence motions against the government on the same issue… don’t call it not INDIA alliance or INDIA alliance. Focus should be on issue and not on who is part of what," Rao added

Jul 26, 2023 10:14 IST

What is No-Confidence & Censure Motions in Parliamnet | Read News18 Explainer to Know

Parliament is the temple of democracy and parliamentary procedures the rites by which the will of the people is translated into practice. But the terms and jargon involved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha processes can be difficult to grasp. The News18 series, House Talk, brings you a ready reckoner to make sure that none of it is Greek to you. Read More

Jul 26, 2023 10:10 IST

BRS Moves Separate No-confidence Motion

The BRS party floor leader, Nageshwar Rao, has submitted an independent no-confidence motion to the speaker, focusing on the Manipur issue.

Jul 26, 2023 10:05 IST

Opposition Moves No-confidence Motion in LS

 

Jul 26, 2023 09:58 IST

Why is Opposition Moving a No-Confidence Motion

The Opposition’s no-confidence motion aims to compel PM Modi to directly address the Parliament regarding the prevailing violence in Manipur. Despite the BJP holding a significant majority, the opposition has chosen this motion as a strategic move to pressurize the government into holding a debate on the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha, with the expectation that the Prime Minister will personally address the matter.

Jul 26, 2023 09:45 IST

Tribal Affairs Minister to Move Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last year.

Read more

Kharge said it was high time that Modi sheds his “ego” and takes the country into confidence on Manipur.

