Parliament Monsoon Session Highlights: Proceedings Adjourned Till Tomorrow Amid Ruckus Over Manipur Issue

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 15:06 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Highlights: The Monsoon session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Thursday, with treasury benches and the Opposition having a face-off on ethnic violence in Manipur, unemployment, and India-China border status among other issues. While the government has agreed to have a discussion on Manipur violence, the principal opposition Congress remained adamant about its demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter in Parliament.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Centre over the ethnic violence in Manipur and raised the question of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence" after a video of two women being paraded naked in the state surfaced online.
Speaking during the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha asked why Prime Minister not giving a statement on the issue in the House while he is addressing the media on the matter outside. READ MORE
Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Manipur situation in the House, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi made the demand during her brief conversation with the prime minister in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session Just before the House met for the day, Modi took a round to greet various leaders. It is customary for leaders to greet each other on the first day of the Parliament session. As Modi reached the bench of opposition leaders, he had a brief conversation with Gandhi.
Chowdhury said during the conversation, Gandhi urged the prime minister to hold a discussion on the violence in the northeastern state.
“Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside," says Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
“Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside," says Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
“Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside," says Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
“Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside," says Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
“Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside," says Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a brief conversation with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha chamber. PM Modi reportedly asked Gandhi about her well-being after her flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing on Tuesday.
Just before the House met for the day, Modi took a round to greet various leaders. As he reached the bench of opposition leaders, he had a brief conversation with Gandhi. READ MORE
On Manipur situation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “Deeply concerned about the fact that the PM was silent for so long. None of us could understand it. We are very glad that he broke his silence, now we would like him to approach the issue in Parliament to discuss it…We want to discuss it when he speaks inside the Parliament. He has spoken outside the Parliament, to the media. I am very glad, he has at least raised his voice. Now, let him bring the voice to the Parliament itself."
In a historic move, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstitutes the panel of Vice-Chairpersons with 50 percent women Parliamentarians.
All four women Parliamentarians who have been nominated, are first-time members
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said, “…After seeing the Opposition’s attitude it becomes clear that they have made up their mind to not let the Parliament function…Even when Govt made it clear that we are ready to discuss the Manipur incidents, Congress and other Opposition disrupted the proceedings of the House and did not let discussions take place as per the rules. This makes it clear that they absolutely do not want the Parliament to function…"
“The Chief Minister (of Manipur) must be removed and a CBI enquiry must be done, then a debate be held in the Parliament," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.
“Those who disrespect women in such way should be met with strict punishment. All women of the country and those in the Parliament expect from PM Modi that the strictest punishment is given to those guilty," says Independent MP Navneet Rana on the Manipur incident.
“Those who disrespect women in such way should be met with strict punishment. All women of the country and those in the Parliament expect from PM Modi that the strictest punishment is given to those guilty," says Independent MP Navneet Rana on the Manipur incident.
As the proceedings of Rajya Sabha began at 12 noon after a break, a ruckus began on demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue. The opposition demanded the suspension of business to discuss the issue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Chairman insisted on a short-duration discussion on the matter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rare gesture of political comradery, walked to the opposition benches and briefly interacted with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rare gesture of political comradery, walked to the opposition benches and briefly interacted with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha today.
On the first day of the Monsoon Session on Thursday, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after paying tributes to two sitting members and 11 former MPs, including ex-chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal. Immediately after the House met, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to sitting MPs Rattan Lal Kataria and Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar. He also said that 11 former members passed away in the last few months and read out their names.
Those who died include Badal, who was a member of the Sixth Lok Sabha, Ranjit Singh, Sujan Singh Bundela, Sandipan Thorat, Viswanadham Kanithi, Atiq Ahmad, Trilochan Kanungo, Ilyas Azmi, Anadi Charan Das, Nihal Singh and Raj Karan Singh. Birla also paid tributes to all past members and adjourned the House till 2 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, for the first time reacted to the ethnic violence that rocked the Northeastern state of Manipur and called it “shameful for the whole country". PM Modi, while speaking on the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked, assured that no guilty will be spared.
“I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said. READ MORE
Ahead of the Monsoon session, opposition parties meet in Parliament and discuss their joint strategy, to raise heat against govt on Manipur violence.
As the Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs for meaningful dialogue in the House on subjects of national and public importance.
As the Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs for meaningful dialogue in the House on subjects of national and public importance.
As the Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs for meaningful dialogue in the House on subjects of national and public importance.
AAP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku takes oath as a Member of the Parliament, in Lok Sabha.
AAP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku takes oath as a Member of the Parliament, in Lok Sabha.
Congress MP Manish Tewari, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and several other lawmakers from various opposition parties on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session, to discuss the ethnic violence in Manipur.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House to discuss the issue.
Although the Centre had on Wednesday assured after the all-party meeting that it will discuss the situation in Manipur, the emergence of videos showing two women being paraded naked while being groped by a mob in Manipur, is likely to lead to stormy scenes in Parliament.
Meeting of like-minded Opposition floor leaders underway at the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House.
Confident that MPs will fully utilise Monsoon Session in people’s interest: PM Modi before Parliament session
“My heart is wrenched due to the incident (Manipur). The entire nation is ashamed, the incidents of violence are shameful for the whole country and for each and every citizen The incident in Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. I want to assure the people of India that the accused will not be spared," said PM Modi ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi said, “Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy…I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs…"
On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on Manipur during the session is “non-negotiable”. Ramesh asserted the PM Narendra Modi-led government must shun its “my way or the highway” approach and follow a middle path for the smooth functioning of Parliament.
Meanwhile, 44 senior leaders from 34 parties attended the customary all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the session. The meeting was aimed at ensuring a smooth session which is scheduled to continue until August 11. After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that many important issues were raised during the meeting, reflecting the active political climate in India.
On the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on violence in Manipur, Joshi said the government was ready for a discussion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament but termed a “caveat for disruption” the opposition’s demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.
Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting, Joshi made it clear the Union Home Ministry was the nodal ministry on the issue of the northeastern state.
Opposition parties have been insisting on a statement by the prime minister in Parliament on the situation in Manipur where ethnic violence triggered by a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on May 3 has claimed more than 150 lives.
“All parties have been demanding a discussion on Manipur. The government is ready for a discussion on Manipur whenever the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker decide a date and time,” Joshi said after the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Asked about the Opposition’s demand for a statement by the prime minister, Joshi said when the government has agreed for a discussion, then raising issues that the prime minister should come is like putting a caveat for creating disruption in Parliament.
Joshi added the government has listed 31 bills for the session which will have 17 sittings before it concludes on August 11.
The session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Apart from demanding a statement by the prime minister, Opposition members have also been pressing for the withdrawal of the Delhi Services ordinance, discussion on issues related to Karnataka food security, the Enforcement Directorate action against Tamil Nadu ministers, price rise, train accident at Balasore and challenges on the border.
“We want to bring an adjournment motion (for discussion) tomorrow (Thursday) as the situation in Manipur is deteriorating,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
“We do not understand the silence of the Prime Minister on the Manipur issue. At least he could have issued an appeal for peace,” Pramod Tewari, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters.
Tewari also urged the BJP not to disrupt the Parliament proceedings and allow the House to function.