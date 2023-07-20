Parliament Monsoon Session Highlights: Proceedings Adjourned Till Tomorrow Amid Ruckus Over Manipur Issue

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on Manipur during the session is “non-negotiable”. Ramesh asserted the PM Narendra Modi-led government must shun its “my way or the highway” approach and follow a middle path for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Meanwhile, 44 senior leaders from 34 parties attended the customary all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the session. The meeting was aimed at ensuring a smooth session which is scheduled to continue until August 11. After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that many important issues were raised during the meeting, reflecting the active political climate in India.

On the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on violence in Manipur, Joshi said the government was ready for a discussion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament but termed a “caveat for disruption” the opposition’s demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting, Joshi made it clear the Union Home Ministry was the nodal ministry on the issue of the northeastern state.

Opposition parties have been insisting on a statement by the prime minister in Parliament on the situation in Manipur where ethnic violence triggered by a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on May 3 has claimed more than 150 lives.

“All parties have been demanding a discussion on Manipur. The government is ready for a discussion on Manipur whenever the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker decide a date and time,” Joshi said after the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Asked about the Opposition’s demand for a statement by the prime minister, Joshi said when the government has agreed for a discussion, then raising issues that the prime minister should come is like putting a caveat for creating disruption in Parliament.

Joshi added the government has listed 31 bills for the session which will have 17 sittings before it concludes on August 11.

The session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Apart from demanding a statement by the prime minister, Opposition members have also been pressing for the withdrawal of the Delhi Services ordinance, discussion on issues related to Karnataka food security, the Enforcement Directorate action against Tamil Nadu ministers, price rise, train accident at Balasore and challenges on the border.

“We want to bring an adjournment motion (for discussion) tomorrow (Thursday) as the situation in Manipur is deteriorating,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

“We do not understand the silence of the Prime Minister on the Manipur issue. At least he could have issued an appeal for peace,” Pramod Tewari, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters.

Tewari also urged the BJP not to disrupt the Parliament proceedings and allow the House to function.