Published By: Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 08:31 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that Parliamentary proceedings were adjourned because the Modi government refused to form a JPC to probe the Adani-Hindenburg report.
The Congress, on the other hand, hit back at PM Modi for his attacks on the Gandhi scion, saying that even the prime minister had criticised the country on several of his trips abroad. Hence, they sought an apology from the PM as well. Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that the prime minister in his remarks abroad said that people considered it unfortunate to be born in India, and asked if he was not worried of what he was doing to the country’s image.
India made it big at the 95th Academy Awards held on Monday as SS Rajamouli’s RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song and Guneet Monga & Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short film awards. Naturally, a glimpse of celebration was seen in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, as Members of Parliament took turns to congratulate makers of both films and the Indian fraternity. READ MORE
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, on the Adani Group issue. The notice comes ahead of a joint meet by 18 opposition parties to discuss their strategy in Parliament.
PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with his top ministers on Tuesday, including Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur and Nitin Gadkari ahead of Parliament session.
Trinamool Congress MPs held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Tuesday
Union Minister Piyush Goyal pointed out that the win by ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ was also special because it was driven by two women, making it a proud moment for India. However, different politicians had different takes on who to credit for the accomplishments, sparking a debate on the rise of OTT platforms, the boycott culture for some films on social media and the ‘South vs Bollywood’ narrative.
Several opposition leaders met on Tuesday and discusssed their strategy in Parliament.
More ruckus is expected in parliament as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend Parliament today. So far, BJP has been demanding that the MP apologise for his comments about democracy in UK. But Congress has released several ads to show that even PM had on his trips abroad criticised the country. So the grand old party is demanding that PM must apologise too.
Proceedings for both Houses of Parliament will begin on Wednesday at 11 am, a day after they were adjourned amid ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s UK remarks.
Parliament Session LIVE Updates Rahul Gandhi speech row and the ‘misuse of ED and CBI’ are expected to rock the Parliament again on March 15. The Wayanad MP is expected to attend the session today amid Centre’s demand for an apology from Gandhi for allegedly insinuating the Indian democracy and Parliament.
The second part of the Budget session of Parliament, which started on Monday, is seeing repeated disruption of proceedings over the remarks made by the Congress leader during his recent visit to the UK. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting with several cabinet ministers in Parliament on Tuesday “to deliberate on the government’s strategy in the House.
The Congress, on the other hand, hit back at PM Modi for his attacks on the Gandhi scion, saying that even the prime minister had criticised the country on several of his trips abroad. Hence, they sought an apology from the PM as well.
Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that the prime minister in his remarks abroad said that people considered it unfortunate to be born in India, and asked if he was not worried of what he was doing to the country’s image.
“Mr. Prime Minister, you attack democracy and that is why discussions are held on it. If challenges to democracy are being discussed in front of Cambridge University students then that is an effort to strengthen democracy,” the Congress leader said.
“You have some misgivings about yourself. You are just the PM, you are not God, you are not the creator, you don’t make the sun rise…do away with these misgivings about yourself,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Opposition parties are planning to meet and step up their attack on the government by demanding discussion on misuse of ED and CBI. There is a possibility that opposition may March to ED office in Delhi.
A group of opposition leaders is trying to get eight Opposition parties to work in unison. The leaders of these parties had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 5 against what they saw as the blatant misuse of central agencies
As a part of the plan, Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is expected to travel to Kolkata on March 17 to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
A report in Hindustan Times quoted on opposition leader working to get the grouping going as saying that a meeting of the eight parties is being scheduled during the ongoing budget session in Delhi. “It will be scheduled after taking consent of leaders of all eight parties,” added this person who asked not to be named.
The Congress does not figure in these plans, which, if they come to fruition could see the emergence of a united grouping ahead of next year’s national elections, although, currently, the aim is to take on the BJP in key issues, the HT report stated. The March 5 letter cited the case against Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao of BRS, Bihar deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav of RJD, former CMs Yadav of SP, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Farooq Abdullah NC and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT), will be invited for the meeting to evolve a common strategy for the 2024 election, the leader was further quoted.
The two consecutive days in Parliament have been washed out with both the ruling dispensation and the Congress-led Opposition sticking to their demands. On Tuesday, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha couldn’t function amid disruptions and protests from both sides.
While the Centre is seeking apology from Gandhi, the Congress and like-minded parties want a JPC on Adani-Hindenburg issue. The session now has 17 days left before it ends on 6 April. The government needs to pass the finance bill and the ministry-wise demand for grants in this session.
On Wednesday, the opposition will consider proposal for a letter against the government signed by all MPs and a march to the ED office.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clarified that the party will continue to demand a JPC. “Modi Govt’s continued refusal to even allow the combined Opposition to raise its legitimate demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MagaMegaScam has resulted in an impasse in Parliament. This is the ONLY issue. Anything else is a deliberate diversion by the PM & his colleagues,” he tweeted.
The Congress’ parliamentary strategy met for twice on as many days and decided to stick to its demand for a JPC on Adani-Hindenburg, a report in Mint stated.
Read all the Latest India News here