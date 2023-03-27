Parliament News LIVE Update: Congress MPs To Turn Up In Black Over Rahul's Disqualification; Ruckus Over Adani Issue Expected

Parliament News LIVE Update: Parliament is expected to remain paralysed for the third week on Monday, amid Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. The Opposition will also continue its protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from his Lok Sabha membership.

Congress leaders will step up their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi by wearing black clothes, party sources said. Like-minded Opposition leaders have also been reportedly called for a meeting at the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, at 10 am in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the house.

An instruction has gone out from party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, to members that they turn up in black attire for the proceedings, to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House. Similar scenes may also be witnessed in Rajya Sabha.

It is possible that like-minded parties may also turn up in black dresses, or sport black armbands in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

This is the third week of the second part of the Parliament session and till now parliament is witnessing a logjam as the Opposition is demanding JPC on the Adani issue and Treasury Benches were demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London alleging that he defamed the country on foreign soil.

The ruckus is expected to continue in Parliament on Monday as well after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership. The Rajya Sabha is planning to take up the budget for passage today, after the Lok sabha did without discussion.

The Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier in August last year, had worn black clothes and staged a protest against the Centre against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment. They had marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of their stir against the issues.

Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and staged protests in the Parliament’s ongoing Budget Session.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi’s bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

After being convicted in the defamation case and subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, Gandhi, hit out BJP. While addressing a press conference, Gandhi said that he is not scared of going to prison and his disqualification from Parliament was aimed at distracting people from the Adani issue.

“Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani shell firms? I will keep asking the question,” he said.

