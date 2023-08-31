5-day Special Session of Parliament in September: How are Sittings Called, News18 Explains Process

The government on Thursday announced that Parliament will sit for a Special Session between September 18 and 22, comprising of five sittings.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Special Parliament Session: How are Sittings Called?

Traditionally, the Indian Parliament meets for three sessions in a year -

-Budget Session (February-May)

-Monsoon Session (July-August)

Winter Session (November-December)

According to Article 85 of the Indian Constitution, Parliament should mandatorily meet at least twice a year, and the gap between two sessions should not exceed six months.

The government holds the power to convene a session of Parliament and this decision is taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The decision is then formalised by the President, who summons the MPs for a session.