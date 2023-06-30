Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Parliamentary Panel Calls Representatives of Law Commission, Law Ministry Over UCC

Parliamentary Panel Calls Representatives of Law Commission, Law Ministry Over UCC

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 15:18 IST

New Delhi, India

In the simplest terms, the UCC means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance etc. (Image: Shutterstock)
A parliamentary standing committee has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

    • According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry “on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws'".

    Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

