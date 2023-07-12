Parliament's Monsoon Session to See Flood of 32 Bills from Govt, Oppn Storm on Manipur, Wrestlers' Row

The upcoming monsoon session of Parliament is expected to be a stormy affair with the opposition demanding a response from the Prime Minister on the violence in Manipur. Among other issues that opposition parties may raise are the situation of the Indian wrestlers in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual harassment case, price rise, etc. However, the government has listed 32 bills for passage in the session.

As per details accessed by News18, a prominent legislation that the government is keen to pass was recently approved by the Narendra Modi cabinet—the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill—and it is likely to be brought in for passage on priority. This bill, if cleared by Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, which was notified in 2011.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, is also listed for passage in the upcoming session. This bill has been a bone of contention between the Centre and the Delhi government with the latter seeking support from various opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK amongst others.

There is a lot of speculation in political circles about the government bringing in the contentious Uniform Civil Code Bill in the upcoming session. However, sources in the government are completely tight-lipped about this.

Here is a list of the 32 bills to be brought for passage in the monsoon session: