Passenger Shoots Self in Running Train Near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri Station

The identity of the man is yet to be established

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 03:34 IST

NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi Dey told PTI that the person shot himself in a general compartment of the train around 8 pm. (Image: shutterstock)
A passenger of New Delhi-bound North East Express was killed when he allegedly shot himself near New Jalpaiguri Station in West Bengal on Monday evening, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi Dey told PTI that the person shot himself in a general compartment of the train around 8 pm.

“He didn’t have a ticket or any other document about himself. We are trying to confirm his identity," he said.

The coach was detached from the train at New Jalpaiguri Station.

A forensic investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said adding that it is not clear from where the person got into the train carrying a firearm.

North East Express runs between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

