Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Passengers Offloaded in Kolkata After Man Shouts Bomb in Aircraft

Passengers Offloaded in Kolkata After Man Shouts Bomb in Aircraft

During interrogation, the man said that another passenger on the plane told him that there was a bomb in the plane

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 11:19 IST

Kolkata, India

The CISF detained the passenger who shouted bomb in the aircraft and questioned him (News18/Representational)
The CISF detained the passenger who shouted bomb in the aircraft and questioned him (News18/Representational)

All passengers were brought down from a plane at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata after a man started shouting before take-off that there was a bomb in the aircraft, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The Qatar Airways flight to London from Kolkata via Doha with 541 passengers on board was getting ready for take-off at 3.29 am on Tuesday when one passenger started shouting that there was a bomb in the plane, the sources said.

The airline crew immediately informed the CISF. All the passengers were brought down from the plane and the aircraft was thoroughly searched by police with sniffer dogs but nothing was found, the sources said.

Advertisement

The CISF detained the passenger who shouted bomb in the aircraft and questioned him.

During interrogation, the man said that another passenger on the plane told him that there was a bomb in the plane. The father of the detained man was called to the Airport police station.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The father showed some medical documents to police which stated that his son was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 11:19 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 11:19 IST
    Read More