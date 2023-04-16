'Pata Nahi Uske Naseeb Mein...': Kin of Atiq's Shooters Lovelesh & Sunny Call Them Drug Addicts, Jobless

A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead while being taken to a hospital in Prayagraj, families of shooters Lovelesh and Sunny interacted with the media, terming them both as “jobless and drug addicts."

They are two of the three assailants arrested for the sensational killings that took place on Saturday night. Asha, shooter Lovelesh Tiwari’s mother was seen crying as she spoke to the news agency ANI, and said, “Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha (Don’t know what was written in his destiny). He was deeply religious and would visit temples regularly for darshans. We have not talked to him since he left the house. His phone was also switched off."

Meanwhile, Lovelesh’s father Yagya Tiwari said, “He is my son. We saw the incident on TV. We are not aware of the actions of Lovelesh nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here and neither was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We have not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him. He was jailed in that case."

“He doesn’t work. He was a drug addict. We have four children. We have nothing to say about this," Yagya Tiwari added.

Meanwhile, Pintu Singh (brother of shooter Sunny Singh) said, “He used to wander around and did no work. We live separately and dont know how he became a criminal. We have no idea about the incident."

Days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Notably, the pistol used to kill them was a Turkey-made Zigana pistol. It is illegally imported to India through Pakistan, reports said.

In the shooting incident, Constable Man Singh suffered an injury to his arm and a journalist was hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting, a PTI report said on Saturday. Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

