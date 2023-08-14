Pathaan To Happy New Year, 5 Bollywood Films With Highest Opening Day Collection

The much-anticipated sequel of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 was released in theatres on August 11. The movie took the film critics by surprise and collected a whooping Rs 40 crores on its first day. With this, the movie has enlisted its name in the top 10 highest openings by a Bollywood movie now. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan still rules this chart by scoring the highest first-day collection after it was released earlier in the year. With this, let’s look at the top 5 highest openings by a movie at the Bollywood box office.

Pathaan

Advertisement

The comeback movie of the global star Shah Rukh Khan created havoc at the box office after it was released at the onset of 2023. The movie collected a record amount of Rs 55 crore on its first day. Siddharth Anand’s directorial spy movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. It has collected Rs 1050 crore worldwide.

KGF Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel’s directed movie KGF franchise has created records from both its chapters. After the first part, the movie created a huge hype resulting in the high success of its sequel This pan-India movie collected Rs 53 crores in the Hindi-speaking states in India. The movie starred the superstar Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie collected over Rs 400 crores in its Bollywood box office.

War

Advertisement

This movie saw the combination of two action stars Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan under the direction of Siddharth Anand. The movie did a huge business and became the highest-grossing Hindi movie in the year 2019. The film had an opening of Rs 51 crore at the box office.

Thugs of Hindostan

The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Yet this duo was able to amass one of the highest openings for Bollywood. The film collected Rs 50.75 crores on its first day. The film was released in November 2018. It was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.