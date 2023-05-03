Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceWrestlers' ProtestHealth NewsSudan Conflict
Patient Among Three Persons Killed as Ambulance Overturns in Kerala's Thrissur

Patient Among Three Persons Killed as Ambulance Overturns in Kerala's Thrissur

"As per preliminary reports, overspeeding of the ambulance resulted in the accident. All the injured were passengers of the ambulance," a police officer said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:16 IST

Thrissur, India

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree (Representational Image/ANI)
Three persons, including a young patient, met with a tragic end as an ambulance overturned after hitting a tree at Panthalur in Thrissure district of Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The ambulance lost control while taking Femina (20) to hospital as she was suffering from breathlessness. Her husband Abid (35) and a relative Rahmath (48) also lost their lives, Kunnamkulam police told PTI.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree, they said.

“As per preliminary reports, overspeeding of the ambulance resulted in the accident. All the injured were passengers of the ambulance," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, ambulance driver Shuhaib (29), Faris (20) and Sadiq (21), who were also in the vehicle, have been seriously injured and admitted to various hospitals, they added.

first published: May 03, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 10:16 IST
