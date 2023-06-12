Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Trial Run Begins

The trial run of the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express started from here on Monday, a senior official said. The train left Bihar capital Patna at 6.55am and is scheduled to reach Jharkhand capital Ranchi at 1 pm.

On its return journey, it will leave Ranchi at 2.20pm and arrive here at 8.25 pm, said Birendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR) zone, Hajipur.

The train will pass through tunnels and railway bridges between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi). It will halt at Gaya and Barkakana stations.

The 27-km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki has four tunnels, the longest being 1.7-km-long, while three others are around 600 metres each.