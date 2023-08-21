'Main Abhi Zinda Hoon': Patna Woman Video-calls Father Days After She Was 'Cremated'

A woman, who was allegedly cremated a month after she went missing, was found alive as she video called her father in Bihar’s Patna.

“Papa, main abhi zinda hoon," the woman said as she called her father some days after another body, mistakenly identified as hers was cremated.

The women, identified as Anshu Kumar had gone missing nearly a month back and her family had launched extensive searches to find her, Times of India reported.

Last week, the police recovered the body of a girl from a local canal and Anshu’s family identified it as her. This was on the basis of clothes she was wearing, as her face was beyond recognition.

However, as the news spread, Anshu called her father to tell him that she was alive and had eloped to get married.

Anshu ran away with her boyfriend, had gotten married to him, and was currently staying with her in-laws in the same district, Akbarpur SHO Suraj Prasad told TOI.