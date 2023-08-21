Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
'Main Abhi Zinda Hoon': Patna Woman Video-calls Father Days After She Was 'Cremated'

Last week, the police recovered the body of a girl from a local canal and the woman's family identified it as their daughter on the basis of clothing

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 12:13 IST

Patna, India

The women, identified as Anshu Kumar had gone missing nearly a month back. (Representational Image/News18)

A woman, who was allegedly cremated a month after she went missing, was found alive as she video called her father in Bihar’s Patna.

“Papa, main abhi zinda hoon," the woman said as she called her father some days after another body, mistakenly identified as hers was cremated.

The women, identified as Anshu Kumar had gone missing nearly a month back and her family had launched extensive searches to find her, Times of India reported.

Last week, the police recovered the body of a girl from a local canal and Anshu’s family identified it as her. This was on the basis of clothes she was wearing, as her face was beyond recognition.

However, as the news spread, Anshu called her father to tell him that she was alive and had eloped to get married.

Anshu ran away with her boyfriend, had gotten married to him, and was currently staying with her in-laws in the same district, Akbarpur SHO Suraj Prasad told TOI. 

    • Further investigations have found out the identity of the woman who was cremated, with the police adding that it was a case of honour killing. The police also said that the parents of the woman were currently absconding.

    first published: August 21, 2023, 09:24 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 12:13 IST
