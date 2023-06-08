Trends :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Pedestrian Killed in Thane Road Accident: Case Against 18-Year-Old Car Driver

Pedestrian Killed in Thane Road Accident: Case Against 18-Year-Old Car Driver

The accident took place at 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Pawar Nagar junction, Chitalsar police station's inspector Vanita Patil said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 13:09 IST

Thane, India

The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma.(Representational Image/ANI)
The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma.(Representational Image/ANI)

Police have registered a case against an 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mowed down a 40-year-old pedestrian in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place at 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Pawar Nagar junction, Chitalsar police station’s inspector Vanita Patil said.

The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma, she said.

Sharma received injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, she said.

    The police have registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act and sent a notice to him, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 08, 2023, 13:09 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 13:09 IST
    Read More