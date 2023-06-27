Pedigree Based on Caste Will Have No Role in Appointment of Temple Priests, Rules Madras HC

The Madras High Court has ruled that pedigree based on caste will have no role to play in the appointment of Archakas in temples and allowed trustees to appoint any person well-versed and qualified to perform the ‘pooja’ as per the requirements of the temple Agama.

Agama generally means the traditional rituals followed in temple vis-a-vis the worship.

The court was hearing a plea from Muthu Subramania Gurukkal against an advertisement issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department calling for applications for the positions of Archakas/Sthanikam of Sri Sugavaneswarar Swamy Temple, Salem.

The petitioner’s grievance was that the impugned advertisement infringes upon the hereditary right of his and others, who are rendering their services as per the customs and usage in the line of succession from time immemorial.

Advertisement

His counsel contended the temple in question is an Agamic temple and hence any appointment of Archagar/Sthanigar can be done only as per the customs and usage.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh referred extensively from various Supreme Court judgements, including the Seshammal and others vs State of Tamil Nade case.

“It is clear from the said judgment of the Apex Court in Seshammal’s case that the appointment of an Archaka is a secular act and hence, the hereditary right cannot be claimed. The Apex Court held that an Archaka owes his appointment to the shebaits and managers of a temple and they are the one who choose the Archaka," the court said.

Therefore, in the matter of appointment of an Archaka, the rule of next-in-line of succession cannot be insisted and a trustee is not bound to make the appointment on the sole ground that the candidate is next-in-line of succession to the last holder of the office.

In another case, the Apex Court once again held that there is no justification to insist that only a Brahmin (in this case, a Malayalee brahmin) alone can perform the rites and rituals and that it can be performed by anyone who is well-versed, properly trained and qualified to perform the ‘pooja’ in a manner conducive and appropriate to the worship of the particular deity.