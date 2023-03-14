Drunk TTE Who Peed on Passenger Removed From Service; Railway Min Vaishnaw Says Zero Tolerance

A drunk TTE was arrested from Lucknow for urinating on a woman passenger on board Kolkata-bound Akal Takht Express. The incident happened on Sunday midnight in the A1 coach of train.

The accused, Munna Kumar, has been removed from service immediate effect, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

Kumar was not on duty when he urinated on the head of the woman co-passenger. According to sources, the husband of the woman on whom the accused urinated, is also a Railway employee.

The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday. Kumar was later sent to judicial custody.

Hearing the woman scream, passengers gathered around the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE.

There have been several cases of passengers peeing on others over the past few months.

A few days back, a passenger flying on an American Airlines’ New Delhi-bound flight from New York reportedly urinated on a fellow passenger on board in an inebriated state. The accused was taken into custody and was later banned from flying with the airline.

The incident allegedly took place onboard flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 pm on March 3 and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital at 10:12 pm on March 4.

