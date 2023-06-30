Peeling Paint, Cracks in Wall, Dirty Drains & 28 Key Lapses: Burnol-Maker Morepen Labs Fails Govt Inspection

Peeling paint, cracks in the wall, accumulated water, dirty drains and much more — pharma company Morepen Laboratories has been asked to stop manufacturing and issued show-cause notices after several lapses were noticed.

As Baddi in Himachal Pradesh — the hub of pharmaceutical manufacturing in India — is under the scanner of the drug regulatory agency, popular firm Morepen Laboratories is one of the many companies failing the risk-based inspections.

BSE-listed Morepen Laboratories, which is also the maker of the iconic brand Burnol, manufactures a variety of generic medicines and health supplements along with manufacturing blood pressure monitors, glucometers, nebulisers, thermometers and other medical devices.

According to the letter sent by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4, the company was asked to stop manufacturing and show-cause notices were issued, calling the facility “grossly deficient" in complying with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and “quality of drugs manufactured at this facility will be affected accordingly".

The letter, seen by News18, said the inspection found two critical, 28 major and various minor observations which could lead to microbial contamination in the drug products. The letter is written by deputy drugs controller Manish Kapoor to Morepen Laboratories.

‘Take Immediate Action’

According to the letter attached with the 80-page risk-based inspection report, ‘…a large number of drugs manufactured at this site have been declared as Not of Standard Quality by the Central and State drug testing laboratories".

It added: “…Stop manufacturing order may be issued immediately for this section/products and firm may be directed to immediately take necessary steps to comply with the GMP norms…in respect to Oral Liquid Dosage forms."

The letter also said: “Immediate administrative and regulatory measures such as cancellation of the product permission of the drugs which fall under the category A and B of the ‘Guidelines for taking action on the samples of drugs declared as spurious or not of standard quality in light of the enhanced penalties under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 2008’ may be taken."

From peeling paint to mixing of drugs

According to the inspection report, “peeling-off of paint, cracks in the wall, ceiling, gaps in doors, windows and joint of floors, accumulation of water in core processing areas, damaged floor, dirty drains…were observed during the inspection which may lead to the accumulation of dirt and microbial contamination of the product."

Highlighting a critical lapse, the report also said that “the firm was processing three different products in a liquid manufacturing room simultaneously giving scope for cross-contamination and mix-up…"

The report said at the time of inspection, it has been observed that “the tablets section was found non-functional and a few out-of-order machines like compression machines were found lying in the area along with PET bottles, liquid solvents and other packaging material".

It also said the inspection team found “no provision for maintaining the temperature in the ventilation system of the oral liquids section".

Also, the “firm could not produce any documents related to the quality of potable water used for the preparation of purified water that meets the requirement of Schedule M in respect of microbiological limit".

From the GMP checklist and benchmarking, the report concluded that “various critical and major observations were made that the firm is not fully compliant with various provisions of Schedule M under Drug Rules 1945".

Pharma firm says all lapses fixed, order to stop production revoked

Morepen, however, issued a formal response saying after taking “necessary corrective actions", it had achieved “full compliance" within a month. The company said it filed an application for re-inspection of its manufacturing site and was declared to have “standard regulatory requirements" by a joint team from CDSCO and SDC, which revisited their facility. The order to stop production was officially revoked, the company added.