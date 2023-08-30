People From Maharashtra, Karnataka Flock To Goa's Quepem To Buy Lottery Tickets

Lotteries are one of the easiest ways to earn money. Many people all over the world buy a lottery ticket and then wait for their chance to earn a lot of money in one go. But this can become an addiction and even lead to people losing their time and money. Winning a lottery can not just bring happiness into one’s life but it can also be a complete nightmare for them.

When people earn a lot of money in one go, it impacts their lives to a great extent as they become unreasonable in their choices, quit their jobs and move away from reality. Most people are aware of the negative consequences of a lottery but they still tend to ignore it and indulge in buying it. A similar situation is happening in Goa as well, where people have been flocking in numbers to buy a lottery.