Trends :PM Modi in USYoga DayDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » People in US Sharing Enthusiasm on My Upcoming Visit, Diverse Support Underlines Depth of Ties: PM Modi

People in US Sharing Enthusiasm on My Upcoming Visit, Diverse Support Underlines Depth of Ties: PM Modi

Modi tagged the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in the US on which there were videos of several people expressing excitement over the visit and welcoming the visit

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 23:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted that people from all walks of life, including members of the US Congress, have been sharing their enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to that country, and said such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-US relationship.

Modi tagged the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in the US on which there were videos of several people, including members of the US Congress, business leaders, Indian-Americans and others, expressing excitement over the visit and welcoming Modi.

top videos
  • International Yoga Day 2023: This Is How Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa, More Stay Fit & Fab
  • Sanjay Dutt On Munna Bhai MBBS 3, Ravana As His Dream Role, Learning The Hard Way & More | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt Embraces Barbiecore Era For 'Heart Of Stone' Promotion | All About The Viral Pink Trend
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Cezanne Khan On Domestic Violence Allegations | Salman Khan, Aamir, Dharmendra Together | News Wrap

    • “People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit," Modi said in a tweet. “I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship," he said.

    During Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the US beginning June 21 he will hold extensive talks with US President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress for a second time, a first for any Indian prime minister. The prime minister had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 19, 2023, 23:47 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 23:47 IST
    Read More