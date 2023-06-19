People in US Sharing Enthusiasm on My Upcoming Visit, Diverse Support Underlines Depth of Ties: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted that people from all walks of life, including members of the US Congress, have been sharing their enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to that country, and said such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-US relationship.

Modi tagged the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in the US on which there were videos of several people, including members of the US Congress, business leaders, Indian-Americans and others, expressing excitement over the visit and welcoming Modi.