Perception of UP Changed Under BJP Rule, State Registering Growth in All Sectors: CM Yogi

During his address, Adityanath said the highlights of the government's achievements in the past six years are being presented by public representatives in all the state's 403 assembly constituencies

March 25, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo: PTI)
People’s perception of Uttar Pradesh as a “mafia and gunda raj" has changed in the six-year rule of the BJP and the state is registering growth in all sectors under the double-engine government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Adityanath was speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary of his government’s second term. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and the BJP’s state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and others were present on the occasion.

During his address, Adityanath said the highlights of the government’s achievements in the past six years are being presented by public representatives in all the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for ‘mahotsava (festivals)’ and not mafia," he said at a press conference.

“Unlike in the past, when officials were shuffled like a pack of cards, district magistrates are completing their full terms… and are providing benefits of the government’s schemes to all sections of society," he added.

Adityanath has become the state’s longest-serving chief minister in continuity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while attending an event in Varanasi on Friday, had congratulated Adityanath on this achievement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

