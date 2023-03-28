Home » India » Pfizer’s New Oral Anti-Viral Drug Lowers Risk of Post-Covid Condition, Study Shows

The study further showed that Nirmatrelvir – sold under Paxlovid -- was associated with reduced risk of Post-Covid-Condition in people who were unvaccinated, vaccinated, and boosted, and in people with primary SARS-CoV-2 infection and reinfection

Reported By: Himani Chandna

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 09:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Pfizer's Covid-19 pill, which has been used by millions of Americans since the US FDA granted emergency use authorisation in late 2021, is expected to get full approval, soon. (File Photo: Reuters)
Pfizer's Covid-19 pill, which has been used by millions of Americans since the US FDA granted emergency use authorisation in late 2021, is expected to get full approval, soon. (File Photo: Reuters)

Pfizer’s oral anti-viral drug, Paxlovid, shortly after Covid-19 infection is likely to reduce the risk of developing long Covid, a new study found.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine on March 23, found that people who took the drug within five days of a positive Covid test noticed a 26% lower risk of long Covid than those who did not consume it.

The study titled ‘Association of Treatment With Nirmatrelvir and the Risk of Post-COVID-19 Condition’ found that Nirmatrelvir – sold under the brand name Paxlovid, was associated with 26% less risk of post Covid-19 condition (PCC), 47% less risk of post-acute death, and 24% less risk of post-acute hospitalisation.

Post-Covid-19 Condition (PCC), also known as long Covid, affects many individuals and prevention of PCC is an urgent public health priority.

Use of the drug in the “acute phase was associated with reduced risk of PCC, including reduced risk of 10 of 13 post-acute sequelae in various organ systems, as well as reduced risk of post-acute death and post-acute hospitalization."

The drug was associated with reduced risk of sequelae in the cardiovascular system, coagulation and hematologic disorders, fatigue and malaise, liver disease, acute kidney disease, muscle pain, neurologic system, and shortness of breath.

However, the study also clarified that “there was a lack of a statistically significant association between Nirmatrelvir and other post-acute sequelae, including new-onset diabetes, liver disease, and cough."

It further added that Nirmatrelvir was associated with reduced risk of PCC in people who were unvaccinated, vaccinated, and boosted, and in people with primary SARS-CoV-2 infection and reinfection. More than 35,700 people took the oral Covid pill in the study, while 246,000 did not.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill, which has been used by millions of Americans since the US FDA granted emergency use authorisation in late 2021, is expected to get full approval, soon.

According to news reports, the US FDA “is expected to decide by May" and the drug has won the vote of US health advisers where a panel of outside experts voted in favour of Paxlovid claiming that it is a safe and effective treatment for high-risk adults with Covid-19 who are more likely to face hospitalisation and death due to the virus.

About the Author

Himani Chandna

first published: March 28, 2023, 09:19 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 09:19 IST
