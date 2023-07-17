Photography Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple, Legal Action to be Taken Against Flouters

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Monday announced a complete ban on photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple premises. The Temple committee has put up multiple warning boards inside the Kedarnath temple premises, stating that legal action will be taken against anyone caught taking photos or making videos.

Speaking to ANI, the president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajay Ajendra said, “In the past, some pilgrims were making videos and reels inside the temple in an indecent manner as well as clicking pictures. It will be implemented strictly, that is why warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath."

The ban comes days after a viral proposal video shot outside the temple prompted the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee to ask the police to keep a strict vigil on people making videos on the premises as they hurt the sentiments of devotees.

In the letter to the police, the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee said, “Some YouTubers, Instagram Influencers are making videos, YouTube shots and Instagram reels against the religious sentiments of people, because of which the feelings of devotees visiting the temple, along with many around the country and aboard are hurt."