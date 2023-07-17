Trends :Delhi FloodsMumbai RainsJ&K EncounterBrij BhushanMumbai Threat Call
Home » India » Photography Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple, Legal Action to be Taken Against Flouters

Photography Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple, Legal Action to be Taken Against Flouters

The Temple committee has put up multiple warning boards inside the Kedarnath temple premises, stating that legal action will be taken against anyone caught taking photos or making videos

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 09:43 IST

Kedarnath, India

Several warning boards were put up inside the temple premises.(Image/ANI)
Several warning boards were put up inside the temple premises.(Image/ANI)

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Monday announced a complete ban on photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple premises. The Temple committee has put up multiple warning boards inside the Kedarnath temple premises, stating that legal action will be taken against anyone caught taking photos or making videos.

Speaking to ANI, the president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajay Ajendra said, “In the past, some pilgrims were making videos and reels inside the temple in an indecent manner as well as clicking pictures. It will be implemented strictly, that is why warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath."

Advertisement

The ban comes days after a viral proposal video shot outside the temple prompted the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee to ask the police to keep a strict vigil on people making videos on the premises as they hurt the sentiments of devotees.

In the letter to the police, the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee said, “Some YouTubers, Instagram Influencers are making videos, YouTube shots and Instagram reels against the religious sentiments of people, because of which the feelings of devotees visiting the temple, along with many around the country and aboard are hurt."

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • According to reports, after a video of a girl proposing to her boyfriend outside the temple went viral, devotees were asked to switch off their mobile phones before entering the temple premises.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 17, 2023, 09:23 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 09:43 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App