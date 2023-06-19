Places Linked to Lord Krishna in MP to Be Developed: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that sites associated with Lord Krishna in the state would be developed in a systematic manner. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are due later this year.

Speaking at a programme of the Yadav community in Indore on Sunday, Chouhan said, “We have left no stone unturned in the development of the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, where Lord Krishna received his education. We will gradually develop other places associated with Lord Krishna in the state." He said the development of places associated with Lord Krishna is a duty and not a matter of politics. “The development of Lord Krishna’s places of worship in the state will inspire every community because Shri Krishna belongs to everyone and the whole world is contained in him," he said.

The chief minister instructed State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, who was present at the function, to prepare a list of religious places associated with Lord Krishna so that a plan could be chalked out for their development. Chouhan also said the amount given to cow shelters from the government exchequer has been increased four times so that the cows can be properly fed and taken care of.