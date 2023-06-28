Planning at Burari Flat, 2-day Recce, 3 Gangs: How the Brazen Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery Was Executed

Three gangs were involved in the brazen daylight robbery that took place inside Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel last Saturday, sources told News18. The gang members then fled to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to evade arrest. Sources also said that the amount robbed could be as high as Rs 50 lakh.

The shocking daylight robbery was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the tunnel, which connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida. The video purportedly showed four bike-borne armed men intercepting a car inside the busy tunnel in the heart of the city and robbing its occupants — Patel Saajan Kumar, a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk, and his associate-at gunpoint, while they were carrying cash worth Rs 2 Lakh in a bag, intended for delivery in Gurugram.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s 3rd Heist in 10 Days; Businessman Robbed Of Rs 4 Lakh at Kashmere Gate | WATCH

Advertisement

Police have so far arrested 7 accused in the case after raids in Uttarakhand, Haryana and UP. The accused were identified as – Usman Ali alias Kallu, Irfan, Sumit alias Akash, residents of Burari; Anuj Mishra alias Sanki, a resident of Bhalaswa Dairy; Kuldeep alias Lungad, a resident of Jahangirpuri; Pradeep alias Sonu, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh; and Amit alias Bala, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Some of the accused have criminal antecedents.

After the robbery, Pradeep and Bala, who were in one gang, fled to Haridwar, while another gang where Anuj was a member fled to somewhere in western UP, sources said.

Police said Usman and Pradeep were the main conspirators of the robbery. Usman had knowledge about cash movement in the Chandni Chowk area as he had been working there as a courier boy with an e-commerce company for several years, a PTI report stated.

Usman had taken loans from several banks and had also lost money in cricket betting. He was neck-deep in debts and wanted money to pay them off, leading him to plan the robbery, police said.

Advertisement

The accused also carried out multiple recces on Thursday and Friday. A report in NDTV mentioned a video that showed the main conspirator following Patel Saajan Kumar around his office in Chandi Chowk. The video also showed Usman following Kumar as he came out of his office with the bag loaded with cash on Saturday before he took the cab for Gurgaon.

Robbed amount may be as high as Rs 50 lakh

Advertisement

Sources told News18 that as per the FIR, the amount of money robbed was anywhere between Rs 1.5-Rs 2 lakh. Police have, however, recovered Rs 5 lakh from the accused till yesterday. Today, another recovery of Rs 3.8 lakh was made from the accused, sources added.

In total, Rs 8.8 has been recovered from the 7 accused who were taken into custody by police. But sources told News18 that the amount robbed may be as high as Rs 50 lakh, as has been claimed by one of the accused. Police are now trying to ascertain the exact amount robbed.

Police said three accused are still at large and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

Advertisement

Robbery was planned at kingpin’s Burari flat

Accused Usman was the mastermind behind the daylight robbery, police said. The accused knew that cash transactions took place between 2 pm and 5 pm on Saturday in the Chandni Chowk area and it was then, that they identified their target.

Usman had informed his associates about a Haryana number plate cab being booked and the possibility of heavy cash being transported, police said.

Police said Anuj works as a mechanic on contract with the Delhi Jal Board, while Kuldeep is a vegetable vendor who had arranged the pistol and bullets for the robbery.

Advertisement

Irfan is a barber and he came in touch with the others through his cousin Usman. Sumit is also a vegetable vendor and sometimes waited tables at parties. He came in contact with the others through a person identified as Sunny, police said.

Pradeep was in judicial custody for eight years in a ransom case and was released two years ago from jail, police said.

Amit came in contact with Usman through Pradeep, police said, adding that two days before the incident, he met Usman and the others at the latter’s flat at Burari for the planning of the robbery.