Delhiites Rejoice 'Unseasonal' Rains in May, Twitter Abuzz With 'Delightful' Photos and Videos

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average. According to the India Meteorological Department, some areas of Delhi received light rainfall on Sunday which resulted in the maximum temperature dropping to 28.7 degrees Celsius. This is 10 notches below the seasonal average and is the lowest recorded temperature in the month of April since April 4, 2015.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 87 per cent. The weather office has forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around the 26-degrees-Celsius mark.

The IMD has forecasted widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm activity in several parts of India. These include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka in the south peninsular region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Western Himalayan Region, and Madhya Pradesh in the northwest and central regions. The expected downpour will occur between May 1-3, followed by a significant decrease in rainfall from May 4 onwards.

The ongoing wet spell across the country is expected to subside from May 5, following a gradual reduction from May 3.

Twitter Abuzz With ‘Delightful’ Photos and Videos

While some netizens took to Twitter and shared videos of “delightful" weather in the national capital, others raised concerns over untimely rains indicating climate change.

The city recorded a high of 26 degrees Celsius on April 4, 2015.

In April, Delhi witnessed milder temperatures compared to the scorching heat it experienced in the same month last year, as frequent western disturbances caused more rainfall and kept the average maximum temperature below normal.

According to IMD data, the city’s average maximum temperature in April was 35.32 degrees Celsius, the same as that recorded in 2020 and the lowest since 2015 (34.5 degrees Celsius). On average, Delhi records a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius in April. The IMD had earlier predicted above-normal temperatures for most parts of India in April, except for some areas in northwest India.

Unseasonal Rainfall

The main reason for the unseasonal downpour is ‘Western Disturbance’, Dr Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist at IMD was quoted as saying by NDTV. He added that a warning of heavy rainfall has been issued in the Western Himalayan region, which means that more than 6.5 cm of rainfall is expected. “There’s a possibility of hailstorms in Punjab, Haryana, and the western Himalayan region as wind is coming from the West and also from the Bay of Bengal," Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

