PM Addresses Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Pushes for 'Modern Technologies With Local Insight'

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted natural disasters and how they can be best managed.

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 10:26 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi addresses International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed an international conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, organised by Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). During his speech, he highlighted natural disasters and how they can be best managed.

“Friends, each nation faces disasters of different kinds. Society must evolve local knowledge related to infrastructure, that can withstand disasters. While modernising infrastructure, such knowledge needs to be used intelligently. Modern technologies with local insights can be great for resilience," he said.

Talking about the importance of CDRI as a platform for disaster management, PM Modi said, “In just four years, over 40 countries have become a part of CDRI. This conference has become very important as global north and global south, small and large countries are coming together on it."

“As we discuss infrastructure, some priorities have to be remembered. The theme this year is delivering resilience and inclusive infrastructure. Infrastructure must leave none behind and serve people even during times of crisis. Further, a holistic view of infrastructure is needed. Social and digital infrastructure as important as transport infrastructure," he said.

