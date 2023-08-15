PM Begins I-Day Speech by Addressing People of India as His 'Family Members'

In a switch from addressing the people of India as “my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as his “family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, “My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as “parivaarjan (family members)". In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as “my beloved brothers and sisters".

Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now. “All rating agencies lauding country," he said.