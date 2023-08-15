Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
PM Begins I-Day Speech by Addressing People of India as His 'Family Members'

In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as 'my beloved brothers and sisters'.

August 15, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes during national anthem ahead of address on India's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes during national anthem ahead of address on India's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

In a switch from addressing the people of India as “my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as his “family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

    • Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, “My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as “parivaarjan (family members)". In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as “my beloved brothers and sisters".

    Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now. “All rating agencies lauding country," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    August 15, 2023
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 13:55 IST
