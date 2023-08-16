Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
PM E-Bus Seva: 10,000 Electric Buses in India Soon As Scheme Worth Rs 57,613 Crore Gets Cabinet Nod

Union Minsiter Anurag Thakur said Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on PM E-Bus Seva and the Centre will provide Rs 20,000 crore for the scheme

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 19:37 IST

New Delhi, India

100 cities will be selected to roll out electric buses. (File Photo: PMI Electro Mobility)
100 cities will be selected to roll out electric buses. (File Photo: PMI Electro Mobility)

In a mega push for electric mobility in public transportation, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the “PM E-Bus Seva" scheme in which around 10,000 new electric buses will be deployed across the country.

During a briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country."

Thakur said 100 cities out of 169 will be selected for the scheme, which has been launched in view of the environment and needs of current and future transportation. This will give a big push to green mobility, he said.

The minister said the government will give additional buses to states which would scrap old buses. He added procurement, operation and management of these buses will be done through PPP mode via competitive bidding.

He said that private players will get central assistance for every km in the scheme for ten years.

Out of Rs 57,613 crore, the Centre will provide Rs 20,000 crore for the scheme and the rest will be borne by the central government, Thakur said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said PM-eBus Sewa will redefine urban mobility.

“PM-eBus Sewa will redefine urban mobility. It will strengthen our urban transport infrastructure. Prioritising cities without organised bus services, this move promises not only cleaner and efficient transport but also aims to generate several jobs," he wrote on X.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri termed the decision as “landmark".

    • The scheme will generate 45,000 to 55,000 direct jobs through deployment of around 10,000 buses in city bus operation. The scheme envisages green initiatives like bus priority, infrastructure, multimodal interchange facilities, NCMC-based Automated Fare Collection Systems, Charging infrastructure, etc.

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 15:32 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 19:37 IST
