Hours After Returning From Hectic 3-Nation Tour, PM Flags Off Uttarakhand's First Vande Bharat Train; Says 'World is Looking at India...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on Thursday. This is the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand.

“Many congratulations to all the people of Uttarakhand for the Vande Bharat Express train. This train, running between Delhi and Dehradun, will connect the country’s capital with Devbhoomi at a faster speed. Now, the time in train journey between Vande Bharat between Delhi-Dehradun will also be reduced considerably," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While inaugurating the new train, PM said that he has returned after visiting three countries and he has realised that “the whole world is looking at India with great expectations".

“The way we Indians have strengthened our economy, it has instilled the confidence of the whole world," said the Prime Minister.

According to PM Modi, “Dev Bhoomi" Uttarakhand will become the center of attraction for the spiritual consciousness of the whole world in the coming times and this train will add to the movement.

The train has been indigenously manufactured and is equipped with advanced safety features, including the Kavach technology, the statement said. Guided by the vision of the prime minister of providing cleaner means of public transport, the Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify the rail route in the country, it said.

The Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate a newly electrified rail line sections in Uttarakhand. With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified.