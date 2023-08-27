Trends :Imran KhanArticle 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadG20 Summit
Home » India » PM Lauds Meghalaya Man Who Discovered 1,700 Caves, Urges People to Visit State

PM Lauds Meghalaya Man Who Discovered 1,700 Caves, Urges People to Visit State

Appreciating the efforts of the entire team of Kharpran, Modi urged people across the country to make plans to visit the caves of Meghalaya

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 16:51 IST

Shillong, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praises on Meghalaya resident Brian D Kharpran who, along with his team, has discovered over 1,700 caves in the state.

Modi also urged people to visit Meghalaya’s caves, some of which are among the longest and deepest in the country.

In his Mann ki Baat address, the PM said, "In 1964, he (Brian) conducted his first exploration as a school-going boy. In 1990, he along with his friend established an association, and through this, he started to find out about the unknown caves of Meghalaya." "Kharpran, along with his team, discovered more than 1,700 caves in Meghalaya and put the state on the world cave map. Some of the longest and deepest caves in India are in Meghalaya," he said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Esha Deol On Her Family, Hema Malini's Comeback & National Award For Her Film 'Ek Duaa' | EXCLUSIVE

    • Appreciating the efforts of the entire team of Kharpran, he urged people across the country to make plans to visit the caves of Meghalaya.

    Kharpran, who is the founder secretary of the Meghalaya Adventurers’ Association, has so far mapped 537.6 km of caves in the state.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 27, 2023, 16:51 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 16:51 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App