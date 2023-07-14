Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18, officials said on Friday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will reach the airport at 9 am, while Modi will inaugurate the terminal building virtually one and a half hours later, officials said.

Following a surge in passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for constructing the new integrated terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 707.73 crore.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually, officials said.