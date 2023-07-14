Trends :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
PM Modi Likely to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Port Blair Airport on July 18

Following a surge in passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for constructing the new integrated terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 707.73 crore. With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually, officials said.

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 21:14 IST

Port Blair, India

The building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.(File/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18, officials said on Friday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will reach the airport at 9 am, while Modi will inaugurate the terminal building virtually one and a half hours later, officials said.

    • The shell-shaped structure of the new terminal building depicts the sea and islands. The entire terminal will have 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.

    The building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 14, 2023, 20:58 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 21:14 IST
