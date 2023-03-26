Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 99th edition of his monthly radio address – Mann Ki Baat. The programme that first aired on October 3, 2014 on the occasion of Vijayadashami, has now successfully completed 99 episodes.

On April 30, PM Modi will address the 100th episode of the monthly programme.

‘Mann ki Baat’ is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month. Through this address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses citizens across the country.

PM has often used the platform to acknowledge and celebrate people and their contributions to society in various fields. He also gives a shoutout to small businesses, women entrepreneurs and sustainable businesses.

Advertisement

Here Are Updates of PM Modi’s 99th Mann Ki Baat:





PM Modi on Upcoming Festivals, Covid Spike: PM Modi wished people across religions for an array of upcoming festivals including Ramzan season, but cautioned people to be careful amid rising covid cases in the country. “Celebrate festivities, but always remain cautious," PM Modi said.

PM Modi wished people across religions for an array of upcoming festivals including Ramzan season, but cautioned people to be careful amid rising covid cases in the country. “Celebrate festivities, but always remain cautious," PM Modi said.



PM on ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’: PM Modi highlights efforts that strengthen the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’

PM Modi highlights efforts that strengthen the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’



PM Modi on use of clean energy: PM said use of clean energy is the way forward. PM hailed all those using clean energy alternatives. “The speed with which India is moving forward in the field of solar energy is a big achievement in itself," PM Modi said.

PM said use of clean energy is the way forward. PM hailed all those using clean energy alternatives. “The speed with which India is moving forward in the field of solar energy is a big achievement in itself," PM Modi said.



PM Modi on ‘Nari Shakti’: “Women’s power is playing a significant role in emerging Indian power. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory," PM Modi said.

“Women’s power is playing a significant role in emerging Indian power. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory," PM Modi said.



PM Modi hails first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment in a Combat Unit:





PM Modi on ‘Elephant Whisperers’: PM Modi hailed the role of the women responsible for the Oscar Award winning film - ‘Elephant Whisperers’.“Today, the country’s Nari Shakti is imparting new energy to India’s dreams," PM said.

PM Modi hailed the role of the women responsible for the Oscar Award winning film - ‘Elephant Whisperers’.“Today, the country’s Nari Shakti is imparting new energy to India’s dreams," PM said.



PM Modi Encourages Indians to Indulge in Organ Donations: “There are people who are in desperate need for vital, live-saving organs. A single choice by organ donors can save lives," PM Modi said.

“There are people who are in desperate need for vital, live-saving organs. A single choice by organ donors can save lives," PM Modi said.



PM Modi speaks to Families of Organ Donors: PM Modi speaks to families of those who lost their loved ones, but decided to donate the organs of those of died.

PM Modi speaks to families of those who lost their loved ones, but decided to donate the organs of those of died.



BJP Leaders Watch PM’s Mann Ki Baat:





PM on Organ Donation: “There were less than 5,000 cases of organ donation in 2013, but now in 2022 there are over 15,000 people who have been brave enough to take part in organ donations in India," PM Modi said.

“There were less than 5,000 cases of organ donation in 2013, but now in 2022 there are over 15,000 people who have been brave enough to take part in organ donations in India," PM Modi said.



PM’s Tribute: PM Modi pays tribute to thousands of citizens who have been part of the Mann Ki Baat story. He praised all those who have been part of the 99 episodes with their brave stories.

PM Modi pays tribute to thousands of citizens who have been part of the Mann Ki Baat story. He praised all those who have been part of the 99 episodes with their brave stories.



PM on 100 th Episode: People are excited 100 th episode of Mann Ki Baat, I urge people to come forward with their suggestions for the 100 th episode.

People are excited 100 episode of Mann Ki Baat, I urge people to come forward with their suggestions for the 100 episode.



PM on 99th Episode: Feel like cricketer on 99 runs before scoring century, I am definitely nervous," said PM Modi.

Feel like cricketer on 99 runs before scoring century, I am definitely nervous," said PM Modi.



On February 26, PM addressed the 98th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and shared his thoughts on cultural artworks from different states, like traditional music from Assam. He also shared some rangolis made by Punjabis, some based on the Jallianwala massacre.





PM Modi also discussed the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan during his address. “Waste to Wealth" is also an important dimension of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Kamala Moharana, a sister from Kendrapada district of Odisha, runs a self-help group. If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here