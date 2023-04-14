PM Modi in Assam: PM Inaugurates Northeast's First AIIMS in Guwahati, 3 Other Hospitals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the newly built All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Assam’s Guwahati. AIIMS-Guwahati was planned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

PM Modi dedicated the Rs 1,123 crore medical facility, the first AIIMS in the North East, to the nation and also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar.

PM Modi is dedicating Rs 14,300 crore worth of development projects on the first day of the Assam’s spring festival ‘Rongali Bihu’.

PM Modi, after inaugurating the medical facilities, extended his wishes on Rongali Bihu and said that the health infrastructure of Northeast and Assam has got has got new strength on this auspicious occasion.

PM Modi also took a swipe at Opposition and said, “Whenever I talk about the development of the Northeast that has been done in the last nine years, some people get disturbed because they are not getting the credit for growth in the state."

Speaking at the inauguration of AIIMS, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I want to inform the people of Assam that today we have prepared 1.10 crore Ayushman Bharat cards and in the next 1.5 months we will make and give Ayushman Bharat cards to 3.3 crore people. With its help, every person can avail health services in AIIMS, Government Medical College or private hospital up to Rs 5 lakh per year, without any payment."

About AIIMS Guwahati

AIIMS Guwahati will start operating with 150 beds from April 14 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit, said a top official of the premier medical facility.

Patient care services at AIIMS, Guwahati had started with telemedicine from August last year and limited OPD for local residents began in September, Executive Director Ashok Puranik said.

He said 85 per cent construction work at the project site is already complete.

Most of the clinical departments are functional with the out patient department handling an average of 150 patients per day. The services include day care, pharmacy, laboratory facilities and radiological investigations, he said.

“We are taking baby steps at present with 150 beds to become functional from April 14, but within the next three or four years, the hospital will be fully functional with a capacity of 750 beds," Puranik said.

High Quality Patient Care Services

The hospital will provide “high-quality patient care services" in various specialities and super specialities including cardiology, neurology, burns and plastic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and interventional radiology, the official said.

AIIMS, Guwahati was established with the three-pronged objective of state-of-the-art patient care, high-quality medical education and cutting-edge research, which will not only benefit Assam, but also its neighbouring states of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur, he said.

It will also provide cancer care, advanced laparoscopy facilities, trauma care and “futuristic interventions like robotic surgery, organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, genetics and simulation lab".

Regarding its academic activities, Puranik said at present, there are three batches of students, with the fourth to join in July-August this year.

The institute has 199 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 125 nursing officers and 12 senior residents, he said, adding, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Maligaon Railway Hospital to facilitate clinical exposure and clinical postings for fourth and fifth semester students.

