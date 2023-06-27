Bhopal: PM Modi Flags off 5 New Vande Bharat Trains, Mumbai-Goa Route Gets One

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. However, PM’s visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to the expected heavy rainfall.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Bhopal included physically and virtually inaugurating the Vande Bharat trains and addressing a booth-level function of BJP workers on Tuesday.

A Look At Some of the Updates:

PM Modi flags off Five Vande Bharat Trains

PM Modi Reaches Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal

What Are The Other Four Trains

The other four Vande Bharat trains are — Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

First Vande Bharat Express for Goa Among 5 New Trains

PM Modi will also attend a public programme in Shahdol, where he will honour Rani Durgavati, launch the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and kickstart the distribution of Ayushman cards, according to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa's first Vande Bharat Express, while it is the fifth Vande Bharat Express for Maharashtra. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express, while it is the fifth Vande Bharat Express for Maharashtra. It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

PM To Visit Kamalapati Railway Station

Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Rani Kamalapati railway station. From there, he will inaugurate a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting important cities across the country, both physically and virtually.

This occasion signifies the inaugural launch of multiple Vande Bharat trains on a single day, a first of its kind. Notably, two of these trains will be specifically allocated to Madhya Pradesh, as the state’s Assembly elections are slated to occur before the year concludes.

PM To Interact With BJP Workers

In another Hindi tweet, Modi expressed his anticipation for the upcoming ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ program, where he will have the opportunity to engage with thousands of dedicated workers. He believes this interaction will further strengthen their determination towards building a developed India. Earlier, Chouhan mentioned that a large number of individuals were expected to gather in Lalpur village, located in Shahdol district.

PM was Scheduled To Inaugurate National Sickle Cell Mission

The Prime Minister was originally scheduled to inaugurate the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and commence the distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards during this event. Additionally, he was supposed to pay homage to Rani Durgavati, a valiant warrior queen from the 16th century, as a part of the concluding ceremony of a yatra organized by the Madhya Pradesh government to promote her bravery and sacrifices.