PM Modi Chairs Meeting of Union Council of Ministers

This meeting has come amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP’s top brass.

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 21:37 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of Union Council Of ministers amid a buzz about a likely cabinet reshuffle. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September.

This comes amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP’s top brass.

    • What has added to the reshuffle buzz is the fact that the period before Parliament’s Monsoon Session, which begins from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 21:04 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 21:37 IST
