Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » PM Modi Chairs Meeting with Senior Ministers After State Visits

PM Modi Chairs Meeting with Senior Ministers After State Visits

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 13:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt (Photo; Screen grab from video tweeted by BJP)
Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt (Photo; Screen grab from video tweeted by BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani Leaves Internet Green With Envy In Her Monsoon Look For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star
  • Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar, Who's Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder-EXPLAINED
  • Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Generates Buzz Ahead Of Release | Will It Work?
  • Katrina, Vicky On A Vacation In NYC | Tamannaah Overwhelmed By Fan Love | Game Over For Adipurush

    • Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

    Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 13:54 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 13:54 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App