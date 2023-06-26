PM Modi Chairs Meeting with Senior Ministers After State Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt.
The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.
Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.
first published: June 26, 2023, 13:54 IST
last updated: June 26, 2023, 13:54 IST