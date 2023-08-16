'All Set for Navratri': PM Modi Cheers for WHO's 'Tulsi Bhai' Tedros as He Plays Dandiya | WATCH

Welcoming WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his “good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri".

Tedros arrived in India in the morning to participate in a two-day Traditional Medicine Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The summit, which will be held alongside the G20 Health Ministerial meeting, is centered around the core themes of evidence and learning, data and regulation, biodiversity, and innovation and digital health.

Last year, PM Modi had given the name ‘Tulsi-bhai’ to Tedros Ghebreyesus at his request. The Tulsi plant (‘holy basil’ or Ocimum tenuiflorum) has been an integral part of India’s spiritual heritage, the prime minister had said then.