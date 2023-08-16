Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
'All Set for Navratri': PM Modi Cheers for WHO's 'Tulsi Bhai' Tedros as He Plays Dandiya | WATCH

Tedros arrived in India in the morning to participate in a two-day Traditional Medicine Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:45 IST

Gandhinagar, India

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus was seen playing 'dandiya' in Gujarat.
Welcoming WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his “good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri".

The summit, which will be held alongside the G20 Health Ministerial meeting, is centered around the core themes of evidence and learning, data and regulation, biodiversity, and innovation and digital health.

Last year, PM Modi had given the name ‘Tulsi-bhai’ to Tedros Ghebreyesus at his request. The Tulsi plant (‘holy basil’ or Ocimum tenuiflorum) has been an integral part of India’s spiritual heritage, the prime minister had said then.

    • Dr Ghebreyesus, who shared the dais with Modi, tried to start his speech in Gujarati. Modi said that Dr Ghebreyesus wanted a Gujarati name.

    “When he met me today morning (in 2022), he said he has become a ‘pucca’ Gujarati. He asked me to give him a Gujarati name. He reminded me on the stage, whether I had decided on a name for him. In this pious land of Mahatma Gandhi, as a Gujarati, I would call my best friend ‘Tulsibhai’," the prime minister had said.

    first published: August 16, 2023, 14:33 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 14:45 IST
