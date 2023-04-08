PM Modi Clicks 'Special Selfie' with BJP Worker from TN's Erode, Praises His 'Inspiring' Life Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a “special selfie" with an “inspiring" BJP Karyakarta during his visit to Chennai and expressed his pride in being a part of a party that has individuals like him.

In a post on Twitter, the Prime Minister shared pictures taken with Thiru S. Manikandan and termed it as a “special selfie."

“In Chennai I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president. A person with disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is - he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP," he said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The prime minister said he feels “very proud" of being a BJP Karyakarta and called Manikandan’s life journey “inspiring." “I feel very proud of being a Karyakarta in a Party where we have people like Thiru S. Manikandan. His life journey is inspiring and equally inspiring his commitment to our Party and our ideology. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi who was on a state visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, inaugurated new projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore in the transportation sector, which included the launch of the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and the unveiling of Phase-1 of the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai International Airport.

In his address at celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai, Modi said people across the country always had a clear concept of the nation and as a country, for thousands of years, it reflected the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shrest Bharat," (one India, great India).

PM Modi also inaugurated a 7.3 km long elevated corridor in Madurai and various train services connecting different parts of the state. He laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects that will boost inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here