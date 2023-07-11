UP: Man Held for Issuing Death Threats to PM Modi, CM Adityanath; Found Drunk

A man has been detained from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, police said on Monday. UP police said that the 45-year-old man had called the UP-112 helpline to issue the threat, news agency PTI reported.

Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra said the call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city.

Police traced the location of the mobile to Devrad village of Harpur Budhat in Gorakhpur district, which led them to one Sanjay Kumar, who was apprehended Monday morning, the SHO said.