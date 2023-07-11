Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » UP: Man Held for Issuing Death Threats to PM Modi, CM Adityanath; Found Drunk

UP: Man Held for Issuing Death Threats to PM Modi, CM Adityanath; Found Drunk

A man has been detained for threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 04:52 IST

Deoria, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the Khelo India University Games programme (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the Khelo India University Games programme (PTI)

A man has been detained from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, police said on Monday. UP police said that the 45-year-old man had called the UP-112 helpline to issue the threat, news agency PTI reported.

Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra said the call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city.

Police traced the location of the mobile to Devrad village of Harpur Budhat in Gorakhpur district, which led them to one Sanjay Kumar, who was apprehended Monday morning, the SHO said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Police later found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call, according to PTI. They said they are interrogating Kumar for more details about the incident and have filed a case against him.

    Earlier in April, the Kerala BJP office had received a threatening letter during PM Modi’s visit to the state. Kochi police had arrested one person for allegedly sending the letter.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 04:52 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 04:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App