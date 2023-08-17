PM Modi Condoles Former DRDO Chief V S Arunachalam's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away of former DRDO director general V S Arunachalam, saying his demise has left a major void in the scientific community and the strategic world. Arunachalam died in the US on Wednesday, his family said in a statement. He was 87.

“Dr. V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on X.