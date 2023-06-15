Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
PM Modi Created World-Class Infrastructure in 9 Years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that from completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in nine years of 'Gati and Pragati'

June 15, 2023

In nine years, Prime Minister Modi filled India's sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth, Shah said. (File Photo/PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of a developed India by creating world-class infrastructure in nine years of his government.

Shah also said that from completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in nine years of ‘Gati and Pragati’.

“With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India," he tweeted.

    • In nine years, Prime Minister Modi filled India’s sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth.

    “Whether it is creating I-Ways, highways, airports, or taking railways to remote corners, world-class infrastructure is the core of the Indian story," he said.

    June 15, 2023
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 12:39 IST
