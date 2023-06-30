'Kaunsi Film Dekhi...Woh Reel Dekhi?' PM Chats With 'Young Friends' During His Delhi Metro Ride | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took the metro to attend a centenary function of the Delhi University, and had a “chat with young friends" about latest movies, OTT shows and Instagram reels.

Videos showed PM Modi entering the metro station and waiting for the train amid high security. He then interacted with several youngsters and shared his experience.

“On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Sharing his chats on the metro ride, PM Modi said, “coming to college becomes more joyful when you travel with colleagues. Friends together chat about everything from, what is happening in Israel to the Moon."

“Like a student I travelled in the metro today and there is so much to talk.. Kaunsi film dekhi?…OTT par wo series achhi hai? Wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi?, the PM said addressing the function at the university.

PM Modi was travelling to attend the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations and he had boarded the train at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station and deboarded at Vishwavidyalaya metro station on the Yellow Line. This is the closest station to DU North Campus.

There was a heavy security deployment at the metro stations and inside the coach. Some students sat while others stood next to Modi to interact with him.

A student who spoke with him said that it was a “magnificent experience".

“I feel lucky that some of us got a chance to interact with the country’s prime minister up, close and personal. It felt very extraordinary. And, also got an opportunity to have a conversation with him while travelling on way to our university," Shivam Gupta told news agency PTI.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University, Modi spoke about universities setting a roadmap for themselves with a focus on innovations and made references to some popular hangout joints for students.

“Don’t change everything completely. Leave some things like they are. The tea and noodles served at Patel Chest in North Campus, Momos of Chanakya in South Campus — you have to ensure that their taste should no change," he said.