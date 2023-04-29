PM Modi Describes Kashi Telugu Sangamam Event As 'Confluence of Ganga, Godavari'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday described the Kashi Telugu Sangamam event, being held in Varanasi, as “the confluence of Ganga and Godavari rivers".

Addressing the event virtually, the prime minister welcomed the Telugu-speaking people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to his parliamentary constituency.

“Owing to some responsibilities, I am not personally present to welcome you. But I feel that I am among you," he said.

Modi was in Karnataka on Saturday to address public meetings and hold a roadshow as part of his two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Addressing the event in Varanasi virtually, the prime minister said, “The Ganga-Pushkaralu Utsav being held on the ghat of Kashi is like the ‘sangam’ (confluence) of Ganga and Godavari. This is a festival of ‘sangam’ of India’s ancient civilisation, cultures and traditions." The event is being held at a time when Telugu-speaking pilgrims are arriving in Varanasi in large numbers during the 12-day-long Ganga Pushkaralu, a religious congregation which is held after 12 years.

He said those attending the Ganga Pushkaralu congregation are his guests and guests are God.

“You would know that Kashi-Tamil Sangamam was held in Kashi and some days ago I had the honour of participating in the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam.

“There, I had said that the ‘Azadi ka Amritkaal’ is a ‘sangamkaal’ of diversities and diverse streams. The nectar of nationalism is being generated by the confluence of these diversities which will keep India energetic for an infinite period of time," Modi said.

Emphasising the “deep relationship" of Telugu-speaking people with Varanasi and its residents, Modi said when a Telugu person visits Varanasi, the locals feel that someone of their own family has come.

“The people of Kashi have been welcoming you for generations. This relationship is as ancient as Kashi itself." The faith that Telugu people have for Kashi is as pious as the city itself. A large number of pilgrims who come to Kashi are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the prime minister said, adding that Telugu-speaking states have given a number of saints and intellectuals to Kashi.

“When the people of Kashi and the pilgrims go to visit Baba Vishwanath, they also visit Tailang Swami’s ashram to seek His blessings," Modi said, adding that Tailang Swami, who was born in Vizianagaram, was called the living Shiva of Kashi by Swami Ramakrishna Paramhans.

He also mentioned great souls like Jiddu Krishnamurti and others who are fondly remembered in Varanasi even to this day.

Elaborating on the links between Varanasi and south India, the prime minister said, “The way Kashi adopted and assimilated Telugu people, they too have kept Kashi close to their soul." “Vemulawada (in Telangana) is known as Dakshin Kashi. The black thread, which is tied on the hands (of devotees) in the temples of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is known as ‘Kashi Daaram’," he said.

“Kashi and its glory are deeply embedded in Telugu language and literature. If an outsider sees this, it will be difficult for him to believe that a city so far away can be so close to the heart. This is the heritage of India which has kept the belief of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ alive for centuries." The prime minister said Varanasi is the city of “‘mukti’ (liberation) and ‘moksha’ (salvation)".

He recalled that there were times when Telugu people used to walk thousands of kilometres to reach Kashi.

“But in modern times, the scenario is changing fast. Today there is the divine splendour of the Vishwanath Dhaam and the ghats on the Ganga river.

“If there are lanes of Kashi, then there is a network of roads and highways. Those of you from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who visited Kashi earlier, must be feeling the change," Modi said.

The prime minister exuded confidence that the people of Kashi will leave no stone unturned in welcoming and looking after the guests.

“Our forefathers established the consciousness of India in different centres which together make for the complete form of Mother India.

“If there is Baba Vishwanath in Kashi, there is Mallikarjun in Andhra and Bhagavan Rajrajeshwar in Telangana. If there is Vishalakshi shaktipeeth in Kashi, then there is Maa Bhramramba in Andhra and Rajrajeswari in Telangana," Modi said.

Such holy places are important centres for India and its cultural identity, he said, adding “We have to see this diversity of the country in totality. Only then we would be able to awaken our full potential." “Baba’s (Lord Shiva’s) blessings, the darshan of Kaal Bhairav and Maa Annapurna is wonderful in itself. A dip in Ganga ji will make your soul happy," Modi said.

He mentioned that delicacies like lassi, thandai, Chaat, Litti-Chokha, and Banarasi Paan will make the trip even more memorable. The Prime Minister also highlighted the wooden toys of Varanasi similar to the Etikoppaka Toys and Banarasi sarees that compatriots from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can take with them.

The Sri Kashi Telugu Samithi, an organisation of ashrams and dharamshalas linked to Telugus, is organising the ‘Sangamam’. Varanasi had also hosted a month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam earlier.

