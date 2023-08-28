Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Gives Out 51,000 Appointment Letters to Young Recruits

Prime Minister Narendra has distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted young recruits in Government departments and organisations under Rozgar Mela on Monday. The prime minister distributed the letters via video conferencing.

Congratulating the recruits, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to all of you for becoming the ‘Amrit rakshaks’ of the country’s freedom and its people in the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Kaal."

Talking about the recent success of Chandrayaan-3, the prime minister said that the Rozgar Mela is being celebrated at a time when the country is filled with “pride and self confidence".

“It is the dream of every youth to serve the country by joining the defence services which puts a great deal of responsibility on their shoulders. This is why, our government has been very serious about their needs," the prime minister said.

Advertisement

Several changes have been made in the recruitment process of joining paramilitary forces, PM Modi said. “The process, from application to selection, has been expedited," he added.

He said that the recruitment examination which was previously held in only two languages, Hindi and English, will now be held in 13 regional languages as well.

Addressing the young recruits, the prime minister said that they play a key role in the development of the country. He said security and responsibility help speed up a nation’s development. “Take the example of Uttar Pradesh, once the state was way behind in development and way up in crime rates. But now, with a new rule of law in place, UP is reaching new heights of development."

Last year, in the naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, thousands of tribal students were recruited. They were exempted from the rules so that they could stay connected to mainstream development, the prime minister added.

Stating that India is one of the fastest developing economies in the world, he said, “India will be among the top 3 economies in the world, within a decade. This is Modi’s guarantee… For any economy to prosper, it is imperative that each and every sector must progress."

Advertisement

India’s growth is not just about numbers, it will affect every citizen, PM Modi said. He noted that creation of employment opportunities will increase income and ensure a good quality of life for everyone.